Mesa On 51 by Vincent Yee Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Kuala Lumpur-based Designer Vincent Yee Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Bar Lounge Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected awards in the field of interior design, has announced Vincent Yee as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for his exceptional work titled "Mesa On 51." This recognition highlights the significance of Yee's innovative bar lounge design within the interior design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement that showcases his talent and expertise.Yee's award-winning design for Mesa On 51 is particularly relevant to the current trends and needs within the interior design industry. The innovative use of space, material selection, and attention to detail align with the high standards and best practices of interior design. The practical benefits of this design extend to users, industry professionals, and stakeholders, offering a functional and aesthetically pleasing space that promotes a unique and enjoyable experience.Mesa On 51 stands out in the market due to its distinctive features and innovative design elements. The space revolves around triangular geometric motifs, signifying strength, balance, and modernity. These triangles are seamlessly integrated into both the structural and decorative elements, creating a cohesive and memorable visual identity. The material palette, which combines the opulence of rose gold with the elegance of black velvet, adds depth and sophistication to the overall design. The strategic use of purple spotlights and laser effects further enhances the atmosphere, infusing the space with a rich and captivating ambiance.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Vincent Yee's dedication to excellence and innovation in interior design. The award not only validates the outstanding quality of Mesa On 51 but also inspires Yee and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of design in future projects. This achievement is expected to foster further exploration and creativity within the Bentu Design studio, setting the stage for even more remarkable designs that elevate the interior design industry as a whole.About Vincent YeeVincent Yee is an interior designer based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with over 8 years of experience in the industry. Inspired by the city's rich blend of tradition and modernity, Yee specializes in creating spaces that seamlessly combine functionality, aesthetics, and innovation. His work reflects a deep understanding of client needs and an unwavering commitment to crafting environments that leave a lasting impression while staying true to the unique story behind each space.About Marini GroupThe Marini's Group, acclaimed by many in the industry to be the finest dining and entertainment group in the country, has been a catalyst for putting Kuala Lumpur on the global map for contemporary fine dining and trailblazing entertainment experiences. The jewel in the crown of Malaysia's King of Italian Cuisine is the multi-award winning Marini's on 57 located on Level 57, Petronas Tower 3. Established in June 2012, Marini's on 57 is Malaysia's most iconic rooftop destination comprising a rooftop bar, Italian restaurant and whisky lounge with a close-up view of the Petronas Twin Towers and panoramic views of the city skyline.About Bentu DesignBentu Design is a creative design studio based in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Specializing in crafting exceptional interior design solutions and creating compelling branding identities, Bentu Design aims to deliver projects that stand out in today's competitive landscape. With a focus on innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal, the studio's portfolio showcases a diverse range of successful interior design projects that have garnered recognition from clients and industry professionals alike.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of interior design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of experienced design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of exceptional design expertise, creativity, and impact within the interior design industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. 