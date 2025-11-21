Riyad Capital and Mountain View KSA Launch SAR 1.7 Billion Residential Development Fund in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riyad Capital, one of the Kingdom’s largest asset managers and a leading company in real estate investment, announced the launch of a new residential development fund valued at SAR 1.7 billion, in partnership with Mountain View KSA, to develop the project of “ONE Mountain View” a semi-gated residential community in Al Rimal District along Al Thumamah Road.The project spans an area exceeding 152,000 square meters and includes more than 500 villas offered for sale, providing a modern residential environment that meets the growing demand for family-oriented housing in Riyadh. The development includes expansive green spaces and landscaped areas that enhance quality of life, along with a community center, The Lighthouse, fostering the creation of a cohesive and integrated residential community.This came during Mountain View KSA’s participation in the Cityscape Global exhibition in Riyadh, in the presence of Eng. Amr Soliman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Mountain View, Dr. Sultan Saleh Al Salem, Founder and Director General of Maya Real Estate Development and Investment, and Eng. Wael Ezz El-Din, Co-CEO of Mountain View.On this occasion, Hesham Alzaid, Managing Director of Real Estate at Riyad Capital, stated: “This fund represents an important addition to Riyad Capital’s expanding real estate development portfolio and reflects our continued commitment to supporting high quality residential projects that meet the needs of families in Riyadh. The “One” by Mountain View project incorporates thoughtful planning, generous green spaces, and modern residential layouts in a strategic location along Al Thumamah Road. This project also reflects the diversity of Riyad Capital’s real estate portfolio, which includes commercial, residential, and mixed-use assets, strengthening our presence across key development sectors and creating attractive investment opportunities.”For his part, MR. Ahmed Rashed, CEO of Mountain View KSA, said: “We are proud of this collaboration with Riyad Capital to launch the development fund for the ‘ONE Mountain View’ project, which represents an important step in Mountain View’s expansion journey in the Kingdom. This project embodies our vision of offering modern residential communities that focus on quality of life and are built on more than twenty years of experience in developing communities based on the concepts of happiness and innovation. Through this partnership, we reaffirm our commitment to providing real added value to the city of Riyadh, and to building integrated residential environments that meet the aspirations of families and keep pace with the rapid urban growth the Kingdom is witnessing.”The launch of this fund underscores Riyad Capital’s commitment to diversifying its real estate investments and supporting projects that deliver sustainable value for residents and investors, contributing to balanced and long-term urban development in Riyadh.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.