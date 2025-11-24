Women’s Health And Beauty Supplements Market to Reach USD $140.51 Billion by 2029 at 11.6% CAGR

Women’s Health And Beauty Supplements Global Market Report 2025

Women's Health And Beauty Supplements Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Women’s Health And Beauty Supplements Market?

The market for women's health and beauty supplements has seen robust expansion in recent years. From $82.71 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $90.62 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period encompass an aging population, shifts in lifestyle, the predilection for natural and organic products, preventive health practices, focus on skin health, advancements in nutraceutical research and development, as well as medical advisories and approvals.

Expectations have been set for the women’s health and beauty supplements market size to experience substantial progress in the coming years. It's projected to reach a value of ""$140.51 billion by 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. Factors propelling this growth during the forecast period include the innovation of ingredient formulations, the burgeoning beauty and skincare sector, sustainable and ethical operations, the evolution of beauty standards, the advancement of delivery systems, and education on women's health issues. During the forecast period, the key trends that will emerge encompass digital health and online commerce, the beauty-from-within ideology, support for menopause, products derived from CBD and hemp, collagen supplementation, individualized nutrition, inclusion of anti-aging ingredients, and backing for fitness and health-conscious lifestyles.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Women’s Health And Beauty Supplements Global Market Growth?

The rise in conditions such as anemia and arthritis among women is propelling the expansion of the women's health and beauty supplements industry. These conditions represent abnormalities in body functions that exhibit specific symptoms. Lack of certain critical vitamins and minerals over an extended time can lead to anemia and arthritis in women. The consumption of health supplements like vitamin B12 and calcium can help in mitigating and managing these conditions. With a surge in these women's health issues, the market for women's health and beauty supplements is witnessing substantial growth. For example, according to statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a public health agency based in the US, 78.4 million adults who are 18 years or older are projected to be diagnosed with arthritis by a doctor by 2040, and 66% (2/3rd) of these arthritis patients are predicted to be women. Consequently, anemia and arthritis, along with other female-centered health disorders, are contributing to the growth of the women’s health and beauty supplements sector.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Women’s Health And Beauty Supplements Market?

Major players in the Women’s Health And Beauty Supplements include:

• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

• GNC Holdings Inc.

• Nature's Bounty, Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Nestlé SA

• Suntory Holdings Limited

• Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Swisse

• Pfizer Inc.

• Himalaya Wellness Company

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Women’s Health And Beauty Supplements Market?

Product innovation is emerging as a fundamental trend in the women’s health and beauty supplements market. Major firms in this market are strategically focusing on the development of new products, such as supplements targeting perimenopause, in conjunction with digital aid solutions designed to enhance women's mood and mental wellbeing. These innovative strategies allow key market players to establish a competitive market advantage. For example, in March 2024, SIRIO Pharma, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in China, initiated its custom-made SIRIO Women's Health Platform. This platform is expertly tailored to meet assorted health requirements unique to women at every life stage, ranging from puberty to post-menopause. It boasts an array of 25 distinct formulations intended to address issues including menstrual care, fertility, prenatal and postnatal care, and menopause support. Products specifically formulated to ease menstrual symptoms and promote reproductive health serve as fundamental elements of the platform.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Women’s Health And Beauty Supplements Market Report?

The women’s health and beauty supplements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Vitamins, Mineral, Enzymes, Botanicals, Proteins, Omega-3, Probiotics, Other Products

2) By Consumer Group: Prenatal, Postnatal, PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome), Perimenopause, Postmenopause, Other Consumer Group

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Health And Beauty Retail Stores, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies And E-Commerce Sites

4) By Application: Beauty, Women's Health

5) By End-Users Age Group: Below 18 Years, 18 Years - 36 Years, 36 Years – 54 Years, 54 Years And Above

Subsegments:

1) By Vitamins: Vitamin A, Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E

2) By Minerals: Calcium, Magnesium, Iron, Zinc, Selenium

3) By Enzymes: Digestive Enzymes, Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), Bromelain, Papain

4) By Botanicals: Herbal Extracts, Phytonutrients, Adaptogens

5) By Proteins: Collagen Peptides, Whey Protein, Plant-based Proteins

6) By Omega-3: Fish Oil, Algal Oil, Flaxseed Oil

7) By Probiotics: Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Saccharomyces Boulardii

8) By Other Products: Antioxidants, Hyaluronic Acid, Keratin Supplements, Biotin

View the full women’s health and beauty supplements market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/womens-health-and-beauty-supplements-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Women’s Health And Beauty Supplements Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the dominant position in the market for women's health and beauty supplements. It is predicted that the Middle East & Africa will show the most rapid growth in the coming years. The geographical areas examined in the report on the women's health and beauty supplements market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

