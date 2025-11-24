Antiviral Combination Therapy Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Antiviral Combination Therapy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Antiviral Combination Therapy Market?

The market size for antiviral combination therapy has been witnessing robust growth in the recent past. The market that stood at $53.86 billion in 2024, is expected to surge to $56.75 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The unprecedented growth during the past can be credited to various factors like increasing viral infections, patients' inclination towards combination treatments, the rise in drug resistance, advancements in the fields of virology and immunology, and worldwide healthcare initiatives.

There's an anticipation of significant expansion in the antiviral combination therapy market over the next few years, with estimations predicting it will reach a value of $75.51 billion in 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This predicted surge in the coming forecast period could be due to persistent viral threats, investments in research and development, global health readiness, strategies that focus on patient needs, and potential growth into new viral indications. The forecast period is also likely to see pivotal trends like the incorporation of nanotechnology, clinical trials for novel combination therapies, partnerships for research and development, the use of artificial intelligence in drug discovery, and tactics to overcome drug resistance.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Antiviral Combination Therapy Market?

An increase in the number of viral disease cases is projected to drive the expansion of the antiviral combination therapy market in the upcoming years. Viruses, which are tiny infectious organisms, cause viral diseases. These viruses contain genetic material like DNA or RNA, which is enclosed in a protein shell. The use of antiviral combination therapies helps in lessening the chance of drug resistance and enhances the efficiency of the treatment. The World Health Organization (WHO), a Swiss government institution accountable for global public health, disclosed in a report in June 2022 that about 354 million people worldwide were affected by hepatitis B or C, and there were approximately 1.5 million new hepatitis C infections each year. Hence, the escalating occurrence of viral diseases is fueling the growth of the antiviral combination therapy market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Antiviral Combination Therapy Market?

Major players in the Antiviral Combination Therapy include:

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Celltrion Inc.

• Cipla Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Janssen Global Services LLC

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Mylan N.V.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Antiviral Combination Therapy Industry?

Gaining momentum in the antiviral combination therapy market is the trend of product innovation. Companies playing prominent roles in this sector prioritize the creation of technologically progressive and novel solutions to solidify their market status. This was recently demonstrated in December 2022, when Gilead Sciences Inc., a US-based biopharma firm, declared that its product Sunlenca (lenacapavir), when used alongside other antiretrovirals (ARV), has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a federal agency under the United States Department of Health and Human Services, for treating HIV-1 infection in adults who have undergone substantial treatment and face multi-drug-resistant HIV-1 infection. The authorization is specifically intended for these heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) adults with resistant HIV-1 infection.

What Segments Are Covered In The Antiviral Combination Therapy Market Report?

The antiviral combination therapy market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Branded, Generic

2) By Drug Combination: Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors/Non-Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Integrase Inhibitor/Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors/Protease Inhibitor, Other Drug Combinations

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

5) By Indication: Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Hepatitis, Other Indications

Subsegments:

1) By Branded: Single Brand Combinations, Combination Therapies With Brand Recognition

2) By Generic: Generic Fixed-Dose Combinations, Generic Drug Combinations With Similar Efficacy

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Antiviral Combination Therapy Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominating position in the antiviral combination therapy industry. However, the report projects the quickest growth in this market to be seen in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The areas analyzed in the antiviral combination therapy market study include Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

