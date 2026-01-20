Black Airpods Airpods Pro 3 Crystal Editions

Dubai-based luxury atelier redefines Apple Airpods with hand-stitched Alligator leather editions, bridging the gap between high-fashion & high-tech.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft by Merlin, the luxury customization division of the diversified Merlin Digital group, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website and the immediate availability of the AirPods Pro 3 Royal Collection. This exclusive line of personalized personal audio devices transforms the standard Apple AirPods Pro 3 into bespoke accessories featuring hand-stitched Alligator, Ostrich, and Calf leathers.As consumer technology becomes increasingly commoditized, discerning users are seeking ways to differentiate their devices. The Royal Collection addresses this shift by enveloping the industry-leading performance of the AirPods Pro 3 in materials traditionally reserved for haute couture handbags and luxury timepieces."Our mission with the Royal Collection is to elevate technology from a mere utility to a statement of personal style," said Karan Mulchandani, Director of Merlin Digital. "We have observed a growing trend towards 'Quiet Luxury'—a movement we call the 'Stealth Look'—where the quality of the material speaks louder than the logo. By combining authentic Apple hardware with our artisanal craftsmanship, we offer a product that feels at home in a boardroom, a private jet, or a fashion week runway. It is about reclaiming individual identity from the mass-produced standard."The Royal Collection: Uncompromising Luxury Meets Technical Precision The new collection features genuine, brand-new Apple AirPods Pro 3 units, ensuring that all original functionalities—including Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency Mode, and spatial audio—remain completely intact. The customization process utilizes precision engineering to apply exotic skins without hindering the charging ports, hinge mechanisms, or wireless connectivity.Key highlights of the collection include:Exotic Materials: Available in Genuine Alligator (Graphite, Olive Green, Slate) for a robust, high-gloss finish, and Genuine Ostrich (Navy, Ivory, Berry Red, Green, Dust) for a softer, textured tactile experience.Bespoke Personalization: Each unit is assigned a unique serial number, certifying its authenticity as part of a limited run. Customers can further personalize their device with hot-stamped initials or monograms, creating a true one-of-one accessory.Ecosystem Integration: The collection is designed to complement Craft by Merlin’s range of customized iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max devices. This "Complementary Design" philosophy allows users to curate a matching suite of technology, harmonizing their phone and audio accessories.Durability and Design: The leather wrapping is designed to keep the Lightning or USB-C charging port fully accessible, while maintaining a compact form factor suitable for everyday carry.Pricing and Availability The AirPods Pro 3 Royal Collection is available for order immediately on the new Craft by Merlin website.Leather Ostrich Editions start at AED 1,931.00.Leather Alligator Editions start at AED 2,158.00.The company offers worldwide free shipping, ensuring that international clients can access these exclusive designs regardless of location.A New Digital Home for Luxury Tech The launch coincides with the unveiling of the revamped Craft by Merlin website ( https://craftbymerlin.com ). The new digital storefront offers an immersive user experience, allowing visitors to visualize various leather and color combinations in high definition. Beyond commerce, the site serves as a content hub, featuring a dedicated blog that analyzes the latest trends in luxury tech, from the rise of matte black finishes to the integration of technology into the high-fashion wardrobe. Yash Ahuja- who represents www.fullestop.com and handles crafts technology, added that the. new website serves as crafts's commitment to design and bespoke luxury.About Craft by Merlin Craft by Merlin is the luxury customization arm of Merlin Digital, a Dubai-based conglomerate founded in 1998 by Hiro Harchandrai Bachani and his sons, Rohit and Sharad Bachani. From its origins as "Soft Magic Systems"—a pioneer in IT and electronics support—the group has expanded into diverse sectors including robotics, sustainable aquaponics, and ultra-luxury real estate. Craft by Merlin synthesizes this technical expertise with high-end craftsmanship, dedicated to transforming mass-market electronics into handcrafted works of art for a global clientele of High-Net-Worth Individuals.Contact: Customer Relations Craft by Merlin +971 438 066 60 craftsupport@merlin-me.com http://www.craftbymerlin.com

