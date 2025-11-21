Philanthropist Curtis Edmark Introduces Annual $2,500 Grant for U.S. College and University Students

Curtis Edmark Grant

GREENFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curtis Edmark Grant , a new annual $2,500 educational award, represents Curtis Edmark ’s bold commitment to expanding academic opportunities for U.S. students. With a streamlined application system and a focus on academic excellence, the initiative showcases Edmark’s belief that education is the key to unlocking personal and professional success.Founded with the conviction that financial barriers should never hinder a student’s pursuit of knowledge, the Curtis Edmark Grant awards one student each year who demonstrates strong academic performance and a commitment to their educational journey.Award Amount: $2,500 distributed directly to the recipient’s educational institution.Frequency: One recipient per year.Deadline: January 31, 2026.Winner Announcement: February 15, 2026.Eligibility:Must reside in the U.S. and be enrolled in an accredited college or university (full-time or part-time).Must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.Application is free and does not require an essay—reflecting Edmark’s belief that academic achievement speaks for itself.Applicants are invited to visit ( https://curtisedmarkgrant.com ) to begin the simple online application process.“In my career and life, I’ve seen how education opens doors and creates opportunity,” says Curtis Edmark. “I built this grant program because I believe that talent and drive should never be limited by financial constraints.”With more than 30 years in professional development and mentorship—especially during his tenure at major financial services firms—Edmark brings to this initiative a deep understanding of supporting others toward success.The grant not only offers meaningful financial support but also underscores key values:Recognition of academic excellence, rewarding students who meet or exceed the GPA requirement.Removing unnecessary barriers—by eliminating essays and simplifying application steps, the grant opens access to deserving students who may be balancing multiple responsibilities.Investment in future leaders, innovators, and changemakers—by focusing on students committed to their educational goals and personal growth.About Curtis EdmarkCurtis Edmark is a passionate education advocate and philanthropist who believes in the transformative power of higher education. He established the Curtis Edmark Grant to support exceptional students across the United States in achieving their academic goals. During his tenure at Mutual of Omaha, Curtis Edmark developed expertise in various insurance products, including life insurance, health insurance, and Medicare supplemental coverage. Curtis Edmark’s dedication to professional development led him to earn his Series 7 and Series 66 licenses from FINRA, credentials that would prove instrumental in his future success.In addition to the Curtis Edmark Grant, Curtis has also established the Curtis Edmark Scholarship , which provides similar support to students with a minimum 2.5 GPA. Together, these programs represent his ongoing commitment to educational philanthropy and his belief that investing in students is one of the most meaningful contributions anyone can make to society.Curtis is actively involved in his community and encourages others to support education in whatever way they can—whether through scholarships, mentorship, volunteering, or simply encouraging young people to pursue their goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.