Enchanted Fairies Scholarship Opens $1,000 No-Essay Application for Undergraduate and Graduate Students in the U.S.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enchanted Fairies , the award-winning fine-art children’s portrait studio known for transforming portraits into storybook memories, is pleased to announce Enchanted Fairies Scholarship , a $1,000 academic award designed to support students enrolled at U.S. colleges and universities. The scholarship program is open to undergraduate and graduate students of all majors, including international students studying at accredited U.S. institutions.Founded on the belief that every child deserves to see themselves as the hero of their own story, Enchanted Fairies has built a reputation for immersive portrait sessions, hand-crafted legacy art pieces, and a powerful mission: to build confidence, imagination, and self-esteem in young people through imagery and story. Having donated over $3 million to children’s charities as of 2025, the studio is extending its commitment to empowerment through education.Eligibility: Enrolled full-time or part-time in an accredited U.S. college or university (undergrad or grad), any major, U.S. citizens, and international students accepted at U.S. institutions.Application Requirements: No essay, no minimum GPA—only a short online form and proof of enrollment.Why No Essay? Many students shy away from scholarship applications because of lengthy essays, minimum GPA requirements, or complex submissions. Enchanted Fairies removes those barriers to ensure that talented and ambitious students from any background can apply.Award Amount: $1,000Deadline: March 15, 2026Winner Announcement: March 25, 2026“Our studio's core value is that when children see beautiful images of themselves, they begin to believe in what they can become,” said Dan Gutier at Enchanted Fairies. “With Enchanted Fairies Scholarship, we want to extend that sense of possibility into higher education, removing unnecessary barriers and giving talented students from all backgrounds a chance to step into their future.”At a time when students face significant financial pressure and intense competition, Enchanted Fairies Scholarship aims to simplify access to funding by eliminating the essay requirement and lowering eligibility constraints. The philosophy mirrors the studio’s portrait-experience ethos, where children participate in a magical story, see themselves as heroes, and leave with a tangible reminder of their worth and potential.Visit https://enchantedfairiesscholarship.com and review eligibility criteria to apply.Complete the short application form (takes about 5–10 minutes).Await notification of the winner via email on or around March 25, 2026.There is no essay, no letters of recommendation, and no transcript requirement—the goal is to make this funding opportunity as accessible as possible. The Enchanted Fairies is America’s premier magical fine-art portrait studio that merges classical artistic techniques with modern storytelling. From its Plano, Texas flagship and invite-only sessions, the studio crafts heirloom storybooks, hand-painted canvases, and framed fine art portraits designed to last generations. With over 38,000 five-star reviews, it has built a reputation for empowering children through imaginative storytelling and professional photography. By helping kids see themselves as extraordinary, Enchanted Fairies fosters confidence and creativity that lasts a lifetime. Beyond portraits, the company has donated more than $3 million to children’s charities across the U.S., including a $250,000 gift to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2024 and a $50,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2023.

