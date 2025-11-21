2025 iLuxury Awards Season 2 Winners Announced — Honoring Global Luxury Design & Branding Excellence

2025 iLuxury Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2026 iLuxury Awards Calling for Entries

The 2025 iLuxury Awards unveils the winners of season 2, celebrating achievements in luxury design, branding, fashion, architecture, lifestyle, and hospitality.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 iLuxury Awards has officially unveiled the winners of its second season, celebrating visionary achievements in luxury design, branding, fashion, architecture, lifestyle, and hospitality. This year’s winners embody the essence of modern luxury while upholding timeless standards of quality, creativity, and influence.

“This season’s winners show how luxury continues to evolve while remaining rooted in quality and presence,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “We are proud to honor them as leaders setting benchmarks for global excellence.”

Showcasing Grand Winners of Season 2

Season 2 highlights the Grand Winners, representing the pinnacle of international luxury design and branding. Their accomplishments demonstrate leadership and creativity that command recognition across multiple sectors. Submissions came directly from LILYSILK, Revita Universal Integra Labs GmbH, Rooftop Shark LLC, UK EMXEE INTERNATIONAL FASHION (GROUP) LIMITED, ⁠TERRAKÉ FRANCE, and many more.

For the complete list of luxury award winners, visit https://iluxuryawards.com/winner.php.

Global Reach of the Competition

In this season, the competition received hundreds of entries from over 30 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, and more. This global participation underscores the iLuxury Awards’ standing as a prestigious international luxury awards program and a cornerstone of the global luxury calendar.

Grand Jury Panel

Entries were evaluated by an international jury of experts in luxury design, branding, architecture, fashion, and hospitality. Their collective expertise ensured that each recognition reflected the highest standards of creativity and execution. List of jurors includes Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Maria Chatzistavrou (Switzerland), Pal Pang (United Kingdom), Vasil Velchev (Bulgaria), Tiago Russo (Portugal), and many more.

2026 Early Bird Submissions Now Open

The 2026 iLuxury Awards is now open for entries. The Early Bird Deadline is December 19, 2025, with final submissions accepted until March 20, 2026. Winners will be announced on May 22, 2026.

About iLuxury Awards

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the iLuxury Awards celebrates excellence in luxury design, branding, and creative direction. Recognizing the visionaries shaping the future of global luxury, the award stands as a mark of prestige for brands, designers, and creatives worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

