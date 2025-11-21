2025 Vega Digital Awards Reveals Season 2 Winners: Celebrating 10 Years of Global Digital Excellence

2025 Vega Digital Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2026 Vega Digital Awards Calling for Entries

The 2025 Vega Digital Awards unveils its S2 winners, spotlighting creators and companies pushing the boundaries of digital media, communication, and innovation.

The pace of digital transformation has never been faster, and these winners embody what it means to stay ahead.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 Vega Digital Awards is delighted to unveil the winners of its Season 2 competition, spotlighting outstanding achievements from creators and companies pushing the boundaries of digital media, communication, and innovation.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the competition attracted more than 1,200 entries from over 30 countries, reflecting the diversity and ambition shaping today’s global digital industry. From independent talents to established leaders, the Vega Digital Awards honors those transforming ideas into powerful digital experiences that engage, inspire, and influence audiences worldwide.

Global Participation & International Brands

This season welcomed entries from some of the world’s most recognized organizations, including Google, GRAMCO Limited, Chinachem Group, NKSFB, Toronto Film School, Blue Telescope, Groove Jones, Savannah College of Art and Design, and IrisWave. Projects developed for prominent clients such as Electronic Development Labs, Inc., Princess Cruises, PIGEON (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD., Resorts World Singapore, PuroClean, Edmond de Rothschild, and Delta Flight Museum further emphasized Vega’s ability to connect global brands with emerging digital innovators.

“The pace of digital transformation has never been faster, and these winners embody what it means to stay ahead,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “Harnessing creativity and technology, they create work that captivates audiences and drives lasting impact. Their achievements prove the future of digital belongs to those bold enough to innovate and inspire.”

Discover the complete list of winners and featured projects at https://vegaawards.com/winner.php.

Grand Jury Panel

Entries were evaluated by a distinguished international jury of digital experts, ensuring credibility and fairness through blind judging. This year’s panel featured Klaus Sommer Paulsen (AdventureLAB), Vasile B Tiplea (Colgate-Palmolive), Olivia Santilli (Cummins & Partners), Aleksandr Volodkovich (T-Bank), Kushal Birari (Mother New York), and Xiaobi Pan (Amazon), among others.

2026 Vega Digital Awards — Call for Entries

Building on its 10th anniversary milestone, the 2026 Vega Digital Awards is now officially open for entries. Submissions close on March 20, 2026, with Early Bird entries available until December 19, 2025. Creators, agencies, companies, and organizations worldwide are encouraged to submit their most innovative digital projects for the chance to gain international recognition.

The Vega Award winners of the 2026 competition will be revealed on May 22, 2026. Submit now at https://vegaawards.com/ and showcase your work on an international stage.

About Vega Digital Awards

The Vega Digital Awards is an international competition dedicated to honoring digital excellence across websites, apps, video, social campaigns, and more. For a decade, it has celebrated creative talent redefining how brands communicate and tell stories in the digital era.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.