2026 iLuxury Awards Officially Open for Submissions, Honoring Global Luxury Design, Branding, Products and Services

2026 iLuxury Awards Calling for Entries 2026 iLuxury Awards Statuettes - Symbols of Elite Recognition

The International Luxury Awards launches the 2026 competition, inviting submissions from across the globe in luxury design and branding.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Luxury Awards proudly announces the launch of the 2026 competition, inviting submissions from across the globe in recognition of the highest achievements in luxury design and branding. Covering couture, jewelry, interior, architecture, hospitality, lifestyle, and brand identity, the award provides an international platform for luxury professionals to be recognized among the most accomplished names in the industry.

“Last year’s winners set an outstanding standard for recognition in luxury, combining strength of vision with clarity of brand,” shared Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “With the 2026 competition now open, we look forward to welcoming entries that will once again reflect the leadership and influence that will elevate the global luxury sector.”

Categories and Entry Eligibility

The iLuxury Awards recognizes excellence across a wide array of luxury-focused fields, welcoming submissions from both established houses and new names seeking to strengthen their presence in the global market. Featured Categories include:

1. Best Luxury Brand: Honors brands that demonstrate exceptional strength in identity, influence, and global presence.

2. Best Luxury Design: Recognizing design that reflects refinement, precision, and the highest standards of luxury.

3. Best Luxury Property: Celebrates properties that embody excellence in luxury experience and presentation.

Visit the iLuxury Awards website here to explore complete categories: https://iluxuryawards.com/categories.php.

The Jury and Evaluation Process

Entries will be evaluated by an international panel of respected professionals in luxury design, branding, fashion, hospitality, and architecture. Their expertise ensures that every award carries credibility and represents the highest standards of recognition within the industry.

Why Enter the iLuxury Awards

Recognition in the iLuxury Awards places brands and designers within an exclusive circle of luxury professionals whose work holds global visibility and prestige. Winners achieve industry acknowledgment that affirms their position within the international luxury landscape.

Key Dates for 2026

• Early Bird Deadline: December 19, 2025

• Final Extension Deadline: March 20, 2026

• Results Announcement: May 22, 2026

Global designers, brand owners, and professionals across the luxury sector are welcome to complete their submission process through the official website: https://iluxuryawards.com/.

About iLuxury Awards

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the iLuxury Awards celebrates excellence in luxury design, branding, and creative direction. Recognizing the visionaries shaping the future of global luxury, the award stands as a mark of prestige for brands, designers, and creatives worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.