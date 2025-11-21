More Saskatchewan Residents to Benefit as Grief and Trauma Counselling Services Expand

CANADA, November 21 - Released on November 20, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $200,000 in annual funding to Caring Hearts to expand its grief and trauma counselling services for residents across the province.

Caring Hearts is a Regina community-based organization that provides a range of specialized support services for people experiencing grief and trauma due to situations such as the loss of a loved one to suicide. Services include counselling; support groups; healing circles; kids camps; and support to communities affected by tragedies such as homicides, suicides and workplace deaths.

"It is crucial for people who are grieving and in distress to know that supports are available and that it is okay to reach out for help," Moosomin-Montmartre MLA Kevin Weedmark said on behalf of Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr. "Today's expansion of grief and trauma counselling services at Caring Hearts makes it easier for Saskatchewan residents to access critical support when they may need it most."

Approximately 75 per cent of Caring Hearts' clients receive support in person and 25 per cent receive virtual support.

"Caring Hearts extends its sincere appreciation to the Government of Saskatchewan for this funding," Caring Hearts Executive Director Keely Wight-Young said. "With this investment, we will reduce wait times, respond more rapidly to critical, immediate needs, and continue delivering culturally informed care. Together, we are building a more resilient Saskatchewan, where healing can begin, and no one must face grief or trauma alone."

"After the devastating loss of our teenage son, we turned to Caring Hearts for support," former clients Rick and Debbie West said. "We knew immediately that we had found a safe space to express our grief. They provided immediate grief counselling to our entire family, and they continue to guide us in our ongoing healing journey. We found not only comfort and solace but friendship in a time of unimaginable pain."

To book a session, call Caring Hearts at 306-523-2780 or email contactus@caringheartssk.ca. Visit www.caringheartssk.ca for details.

For information about other resources available for mental health and addictions, visit the Government of Saskatchewan website.

The province is investing a record $624 million for mental health and addictions services in 2025-26, including $487 million directed to mental health.

-30-

For more information, contact: