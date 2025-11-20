Corpus Christi man sentenced to over 13 years after distributing crack cocaine from apartment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A 38-year-old local resident has been ordered to prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and distribution of crack cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Evaristo Coleman pleaded guilty Aug. 20.

U.S. District Judge David Morales has now handed Coleman a 100-month term of imprisonment for the drug trafficking. He also received 60 months for the firearms charge which must be served consecutively to the other sentence imposed. The total 160-month prison term will be immediately followed by four years of supervised release. In handing down the sentence, the court made special mention that drugs had been found in multiple residences associated with Coleman.

The investigation began in January following multiple reports of alleged drug sales from the apartment. Authorities conducted surveillance and observed regular customers who came to buy cocaine and crack cocaine.

In February, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence where they discovered more than 100 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 300 grams of powder cocaine. They also found two 9mm pistols that Coleman possessed while selling the drugs.

Coleman has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Corpus Christi Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Griffith prosecuted the case.