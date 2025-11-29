Park Hotel Tokyo Unveils its 50th Artist Room 'Utopia in Japan' - An Ideal Space with Cherry Blossoms and Parakeets

Sales for the new addition of the unique “Artist Rooms” —in which artists paint directly on the walls of guest rooms— have begun on October 21, 2025,

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Hotel Tokyo (operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd., located in Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO Rentaro Yanase) has begun sales of “Utopia in Japan,” the 50th installment of its unique Artist Rooms series.

The 50th Artist Room, “Utopia in Japan,” is the first collaborative work by painter Nagisa Nakauchi and visual artist Wakako Kawakami. The moment the guestroom door opens, guests are greeted by fully blooming double cherry blossoms rising up to the ceiling, and parakeets flying freely throughout the room. It is a space enveloped in a sensation as if surrounded by the sky of spring, gently releasing the heart.

The theme of this room is “a place completely liberated from the worries of the floating world.” Two artists with different expressive techniques created a single ideal world while respecting each other's sensibilities.

Nagisa Nakauchi focused on the double cherry blossoms that have been loved since the Heian period, stating, “I wanted to depict the vitality that resides in the shape of the cherry blossom branches.” To faithfully reproduce the natural flow of the branches, she made numerous sketches and put her thoughts into each line.

Meanwhile, Wakako Kawakami is known for fabric-based installations and, in recent years, has been developing a world of “giant parakeets.” She explains, “I overlapped the image of parakeets playing freely with the idea of liberation from daily life,” and placed three-dimensional parakeet works throughout the room. They have a presence as if they are truly living within the space.

In this guestroom, where the cherry blossom paintings and three-dimensional parakeets coexist harmoniously like an ideal world, the power of kacho—the traditional Japanese aesthetic of flowers and birds—overflows. The artists hope that visitors will immerse themselves in this worldview and quietly reflect on the happiness they have at this very moment.

◆ Artist Profiles ◆

Nagisa Nakauchi

A painter who creates works painting on old books as a canvas. She spent her childhood in Argentina, where she awakened to the charm of foreign worlds. She learned sketching self-taught through her travels to various countries. She continues to travel the world and create works based only on what moves her heart. Graduate of the Department of Spanish at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies.

Starting with a solo exhibition in Paraguay, she has held solo exhibitions at the Shinjuku Isetan Main Building Art Gallery, the Embassy of Spain in Japan, Ivy Brown Gallery (New York), and LOEWE Ginza Main Store.

Wakako Kawakami

Born in Osaka Prefecture in 1969; currently resides in Tokyo. Completed a specialization at Musashino Art University Junior College in 1992. Since 1995, she has presented installations using fabric, including countless “human figures,” dolls modeled after herself, and dandelions. She creates alone every day. In recent years, she has been developing a world where giant parakeets the size of the artist herself gather. Selected for the 2nd Taro Okamoto Award for Contemporary Art.

Recent major exhibitions include the solo exhibition “Pico and Pita” (2024/@btf/Tokyo), “Shibijikan – Parakeet Excursion” (2019/Kakurin-ji Temple (Hyogo)), “Rokko Meets Art 2018” (Hyogo), “Art Line Kashiwa 2018 Smiling” (Chiba), and the solo exhibition “Winter Festival” (2015/Park Hotel Tokyo 25F/Tokyo).

What Is an “Artist Room”?

Based on the concept of “a time-space where Japanese aesthetics can be experienced,” an artist paints directly on the walls and ceiling of a guestroom, expressing their worldview throughout the entire room. During the production period, the artist stays at the hotel while creating their work.

Artist Rooms are highly regarded by travelers from Japan and abroad and have received the Japan Tourism Awards – Area Excellence Award. They offer a one-of-a-kind experience combining art and accommodation.

Suggested Use Cases for the Artist Rooms

・For enjoying a stay surrounded by art

・For creating memorable moments on special occasions

・For experiencing an easy change of atmosphere within Tokyo

About Park Hotel Tokyo

Park Hotel Tokyo is the sister hotel of Shiba Park Hotel, established in 1948. Located on floors 25 to 34 of Shiodome Media Tower, it offers spectacular views of Tokyo Tower and Mt. Fuji. It has 268 guestrooms, 49 of which are Artist Rooms where artists have painted directly on the walls.

The Artist Rooms are part of a project based on the concept of “a time-space where Japanese aesthetics can be experienced,” and have received the Japan Tourism Awards – Area Excellence Award. More than 400 artworks are displayed in the lobby and corridors. The hotel also holds art events such as tea service presentations and painting experiences.

https://parkhoteltokyo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.