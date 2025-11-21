CBP offers travel tips for 2025 holiday season

WASHINGTON – The holiday travel season is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year, so U.S. Customs and Border Protection reminds travelers to prepare ahead of time by using advanced technologies to avoid delays and ensure compliance with U.S. entry requirements.

CBP is committed to facilitating lawful travel while safeguarding national security. Following these tips and leveraging CBP’s tools can help ensure a more seamless experience.

Prepare Documents : Ensure your passport, visa (if applicable), and other travel documents are valid and accessible. Travelers should familiarize themselves with CBP processes prior to embarking on travel to the United States. CBP provides a variety of resources for returning U.S. citizen/lawful permanent residents and international visitors available at https://www.cbp.gov/travel.

: Ensure your passport, visa (if applicable), and other travel documents are valid and accessible. Declare Items : Be aware of prohibited and restricted items and declare all goods upon entry to avoid penalties. CBP frequently encounters counterfeit goods such as designer handbags, electronics, toys, and apparel. Counterfeit items may be unsafe or fail to meet U.S. standards, and travelers should avoid purchasing goods from street vendors or unverified sources. If travelers discover they have purchased counterfeit or restricted items, they should declare them to CBP officers upon arrival to avoid penalties. For more information on prohibited and restricted items, visit https://www.cbp.gov/travel/international-visitors/prohibited-and-restricted-items.

: Be aware of prohibited and restricted items and declare all goods upon entry to avoid penalties. Monitor Wait Times: Use CBP’s Border Wait Time website or app to plan your arrival at land ports of entry. Travelers can monitor border wait times at https://bwt.cbp.gov/ or via the Border Wait Times app to plan their crossing during non-peak hours for faster processing.

Use CBP’s Border Wait Time website or app to plan your arrival at land ports of entry. Stay Informed: Check travel advisories and entry requirements for your destination before departing. CBP provides culturally relevant guidance and resources in Spanish to ensure Spanish-speaking families are informed about their rights and responsibilities. Travelers can access information on the CBP website, including the “Know Before You Go” section, available at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/know-before-you-go. CBP encourages families to declare all items, avoid prohibited goods, and ensure their travel documents are valid and ready for inspection. Spanish-language brochures are also available at ports of entry to assist travelers.

Check travel advisories and entry requirements for your destination before departing. Agriculture Inspections Prevent Delays and Fines Travelers bringing fruits, plants, meat, animal products, or biological materials into the U.S. must declare these items to avoid fines and delays. CBP Agriculture Specialists inspect products to prevent invasive species and the spread of diseases such as Avian flu, foot-and-mouth disease, and African Swine Fever.



Travelers should refer to Bringing Food into the U.S. | U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Protecting Agriculture | U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more information.

For additional information on travel requirements and programs, visit www.cbp.gov/travel.