East Tennessee Sheriff and Former Detective Indicted, Accused of Tampering with Government Records

FENTRESS COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of the Fentress County Sheriff and a former detective.

In April, at the request of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, TBI agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Sheriff Michael A. Reagon (DOB: 06/14/67) and former Fentress County Detective Jerry Lynn Mifflin (DOB: 11/02/71). During the course of the investigation, agents learned that in December 2024, Jerry Mifflin, at Sheriff Reagon’s direction, fraudulently completed mandatory in-service training courses on the sheriff’s behalf to keep him in compliance with the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) Commission. The fraudulently obtained P.O.S.T. training credits also made Reagon eligible for a salary supplement.

On November 20th, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both Michael Reagon and Jerry Mifflin with one count of Tampering with Government Records. Mifflin turned himself in and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Reagon was also booked into the Fentress County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.