NOW HIRING: TBI Logistic Operations Specialist 1

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

LOGISTIC OPERATIONS SPECIALIST 1

WAREHOUSE | TBI HEADQUARTERS, NASHVILLE

1 Vacancy

Monthly Salary: $4,562 – $6,825

Job Duties: This entry-level position supports TBI’s fleet and warehouse operations by assisting with vehicle transport, inventory tracking, mail distribution, and surplus coordination. Responsibilities include assisting with repair estimates and determining cost effective solutions between repair and replacement, ensuring documentation accuracy and compliance with contractual standards. Supports collaborative relationships with internal teams, vendors, and agency personnel to enhance service coordination and customer satisfaction. Tracks expenditures and service trends to identify discrepancies and safety concerns, manages records and correspondence using Microsoft Office and internal systems, and utilizes fleet maintenance and inventory databases. Attention to detail is key while maintaining accurate records, performing safety checks, and supporting logistics functions while ensuring confidentiality and compliance with agency protocols. The role requires strong communication skills and a commitment to safety, accuracy, and teamwork.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: High school diploma or equivalent and three years full-time experience in logistics, fleet, warehouse, or related operations.

Substitution of Education for Experience: An associate’s degree in logistics, supply chain management, or a related field may substitute for the required experience for up to two years.

*Must complete and successfully pass the TBI Forklift Training and OSHA Safety Training courses within the 12-month probationary period.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 73136. This position will remain posted from November 19 – November 25, 2025 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.