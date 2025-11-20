CMS issues updated guidance on Medicare telehealth services 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will retroactively pay claims for telehealth services provided during the government shutdown through Jan. 30, the agency said in an updated FAQ Nov. 20. Telehealth flexibilities will expire at the end of January if government funding is not extended. CMS added that some telehealth practitioners could list their physical practice location instead of their personal address on Medicare enrollment and billing forms when they provide telehealth services from their home. Virtual-only telehealth practitioners will need to enroll their home address as a practice location, but they will have the option to suppress their street address details.



