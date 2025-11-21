SYDNEY GAY AND LESBIAN MARDI GRAS APPOINTS JESSE MATHESON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is pleased to announce the appointment of Jesse Matheson as Chief Executive Officer.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jesse has been part of Mardi Gras’ leadership for several years having served as a Board Member from 2017-2022, Co-Chair through the COVID-19 pandemic, a Director of Sydney WorldPride, Company Secretary, and most recently served as Interim CEO, guiding the organisation through a period of renewal and stability as it prepares for its 50th anniversary celebrations. He brings extensive experience across community engagement, cultural transformation and organisational leadership, with a career spanning the not-for-profit, arts, and public sectors.Before stepping into executive leadership at Mardi Gras, Jesse held roles at CSIRO’s Data61 and the University of New South Wales, where he has worked across strategy, governance, and inclusive innovation. During his time at Mardi Gras, he has played a central role in strengthening governance, improving internal processes and rebuilding key relationships across government, partners and the LGBTQIA+ sector.Under his leadership, Mardi Gras has already taken meaningful steps toward becoming a more modern and future-ready organisation. This includes the launch of the year-round Mardi Gras App and a refreshed visual identity designed to bring greater clarity, vibrancy and inclusivity to how the organisation presents itself to the community and its partners.As Mardi Gras approaches its milestone 50th anniversary, Jesse will focus on strengthening trust, deepening community engagement and delivering a 2026 Festival program that honours almost five decades of activism, creativity and pride, while shaping the next chapter of LGBTQIA+ inclusion in Australia.Jesse Matheson said, “It is an honour to lead Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras as we approach our 50th anniversary - a milestone that invites us to reflect on all we have achieved and to look ahead with purpose and pride. This festival exists because hundreds of thousands of people - volunteers, members, queer businesses, community, and our incredible Mardi Gras team - have poured their energy, creativity and courage into building something bigger, louder and braver than any one of us. My priority is to strengthen how we connect, create and care for each other, and to shape a Mardi Gras that is inclusive, innovative and ready for the future. I look forward to working with the Board, the Mardi Gras team and our community to bring this vision to life.”The Co-Chairs of the Mardi Gras Board, Mits Delisle and Kathy Pavlich said, “After a thorough and transparent recruitment process, the Board is confident that Jesse is the right leader for this moment in our history. Throughout his time as Interim CEO, Jesse has demonstrated calm leadership, strong organisational stewardship and a deep commitment to our communities. As we approach our 50th anniversary, the Board is confident that Jesse brings the strategic focus, collaborative style and clarity of vision needed to guide Mardi Gras into its next chapter. We look forward to working closely with him to realise this next phase of growth and renewal.”The Board expressed its strong confidence in Jesse’s leadership and vision, noting that his appointment marks a clear commitment to long-term organisational strength, cultural impact and the future of Mardi Gras.MEDIA CONTACTS: ORIGINAL SPIN | originalspin.au Amber Forrest-Bisley: amber@originalspin.com.au | M: 0405 363 817Lachlan Camilleri: lachlan@originalspin.com.au | M: 0426 744 063EDITORS NOTES Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) is an LGBTQIA+ not-for-profit member-based organisation that produces the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade and Festival and several other events and supportive initiatives throughout the year. SGLMG was built on the foundations laid by early community activists who fought for LGBTQIA+ rights in a time of widespread, institutionalised oppression and discrimination. Year-round, SGLMG also develops initiatives that celebrate LGBTQIA+ identity, champion creative expression, challenge injustice, and elevate diverse voices. The organisation proudly provides a platform for SOGIESC communities to share with the world.

