FROGID WEEK 2025 LEAPS INTO ACTION TO SAVE OUR FROGS

Join the World’s Biggest Frog Count from Friday 7 – Sunday 16 November 2025

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australians will be heading into their backyards, paddocks and parks to listen to the cacophony of croaks, chirps, and sometimes barks, of precious frogs as part of the Australian Museum’s annual FrogID Week, from 7 to 16 November 2025 Australia’s biggest citizen science project and the world’s biggest frog count, FrogID ‘froggers’ have already recorded a remarkable 1.3 million records through the free app, which have been instrumental in the scientific discovery of 13 new Australian frog species; including four of which were described as new to science in the past year.In 2025, FrogID Week is also sharing simple ways for everyday Australians to become aware of their local frogs by encouraging more frog-friendly spaces. Recent research tells us that nine in ten frog species are intolerant to human-modified environments.Dr Jodi Rowley, Australian Museum Lead Scientist for FrogID and Curator of Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Biology at the Australian Museum, said making small changes to green spaces is one of the ways people can support local frogs.“For this year’s FrogID Week we’re asking frog lovers across the country to channel their passion into their gardens and balconies by adding a simple water source, and planting native reeds, grasses, and small shrubs among rocks and logs to provide hiding spots and shelter.“Creating my own frog-friendly backyard has been such a rewarding experience. Within a few months of establishing a frog pond, four species of frog moved into my backyard, all of which I recorded with the FrogID app of course!” Dr Rowley said.Kim McKay AO, Director and CEO of the Australian Museum, said frogs are important indicators of environmental health; and by establishing FrogID Week, the Australian Museum has created a passionate community who help deliver critical information about frogs.“This is one of the most accessible ways for every Australian to become a citizen scientist. FrogID transforms an evening walk or a barbeque in the backyard into a moment to collect meaningful scientific data. Each record submitted helps us track species distribution, discover new populations, and identify areas needing conservation attention,” Ms McKay said.Small changes can make a big difference, and the AM’s FrogID week has big aspirations in documenting and raising awareness for the most threatened group of animals on the planet.“FrogID has been instrumental in enhancing frog conservation efforts across Australia, contributing to research, aiding the discovery of new species, and helping determine how threatened frogs are in state, territory and federal conservation assessments. I am so proud to work alongside everyone who takes part to increase our understanding of frogs,” Dr Rowley said.This FrogID Week, the Australian Museum aims to capture an extra 15,000 frog call submissions, from urban areas to rural settings, and are hoping to encourage an extra 8,000 people to download the app to help increase the geographical spread of FrogID to 45 per cent of Australia, with the long-term goal of covering 50 per cent of the continent.FrogID Week 2025 - Most Wanted Frog Calls:Help the FrogID team capture the ‘most wanted’ frog calls, including from:- NSW: Coastal Banjo Frog, Limnodynastes superciliaris | Booroolong Frog, Litoria booroolongensis | Davies Tree Frog, Litoria daviesae | New England Tree Frog, Litoria subglandulosa- NSW + VIC: Southern Stuttering Frog, Mixophyes australis | Giant Burrowing Frog, Heleioporus australiacus- NSW + QLD: Rough Frog, Cyclorana verrucosa- NSW + QLD + SA + NT + WA: Knife-footed Frog, Cyclorana cultripes- QLD: Superb Banjo Frog, Limnodynastes terraereginae | Atherton Tablelands Whirring Tree Frog, Litoria corbeni | Eungella Whirring Tree Frog, Litoria eungellensis | Magnificent Brood Frog, Pseudophryne covacevichae- QLD + WA + NT: Copland's Rock Frog, Litoria coplandi- SA: Northern Flinders Ranges Froglet, Crinia flindersensis | Southern Flinders Ranges Froglet, Crinia riparia- TAS: Moss Froglet, Crinia nimbus | Tasmanian Tree Frog, Litoria burrowsae- WA + NT: Wailing Frog, Cyclorana vagitus | Rockhole Frog, Litoria meiriana- WA: Western Desert Tree Frog, Litoria larisonansFourteen local government areas around Australia are still underrepresented in the national FrogID database, and urgently need frog calls:- Northern Territory: Belyuen- Queensland: Cherbourg, Mapoon, Woorabinda, Wujal Wujal- South Australia: Cleve, Franklin Harbour, Kimba, Maralinga Tjarutja, Peterborough- Western Australia: Dumbleyung, Morawa, Peppermint Grove, TrayningVisitors to the Australian Museum during FrogID Week can also enjoy the family-friendly and interactive FrogID Touring Exhibition. Fourteen local government areas around Australia are still underrepresented in the national FrogID database, and urgently need frog calls:- Northern Territory: Belyuen- Queensland: Cherbourg, Mapoon, Woorabinda, Wujal Wujal- South Australia: Cleve, Franklin Harbour, Kimba, Maralinga Tjarutja, Peterborough- Western Australia: Dumbleyung, Morawa, Peppermint Grove, TrayningVisitors to the Australian Museum during FrogID Week can also enjoy the family-friendly and interactive FrogID Touring Exhibition. The exhibition highlights Australia's incredible frog diversity and offers fun, hands-on ways to learn how to support frog conservation at home.Participants in FrogID Week can compete for the title of Top Frogger by submitting the most verified frog call recordings during FrogID Week via the free app. The winner will receive a prize pack valued at $235, including exclusive FrogID merchandise and a $100 Australian Museum Shop gift card.For more information, visit: https://www.frogid.net.au/frog-id-week The multi-year citizen science project is led by the Australian Museum Centre for Citizen Science, which encourages the public to make a meaningful contribution to our scientific understanding of the world. The free FrogID app was initially developed in partnership with IBM in 2017. The app enables anyone with a smartphone to record different frog species by the unique sounds they make. These recordings provide data on the health of Australia’s frog populations and identify species that are at risk, to assist and inform conservation efforts. FrogID received funding from the Australian Government under the Citizen Science Grants element of the Inspiring Australia – Science Engagement Programme between 2017-2020. The Australian Museum in Sydney NSW is leading FrogID in partnership with natural science museums in NT, QLD, SA, TAS, and WA. NSW Government proudly supports FrogID.About the Australian MuseumThe Australian Museum (AM) was founded in 1827 and is the nation’s first museum. It is internationally recognised as a natural science and culture institution focused on Australia and the Pacific. The AM’s mission is to ignite wonder, inspire debate and drive change. The AM’s vision is to be a leading voice for the richness of life, the Earth and culture in Australia and the Pacific. The AM commits to transforming the conversation around climate change, the environment and wildlife conservation; to being a strong advocate for First Nations cultures; and to continuing to develop world-leading science, collections, exhibitions and education programs. With 22 million objects and specimens and the Australian Museum Research Institute (AMRI), the AM is not only a dynamic source of reliable scientific information on some of the most pressing environmental and social challenges facing our region, but also an important site of cultural exchange and learning.

