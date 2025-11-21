Shekinah Grace Moyes Releases 'Christmas Nation of Joy' Music Video

Canadian evangelist and multilingual artist debuts uplifting holiday music video celebrating the birth of Christ

We hope this song brings you God's joy, love and peace in this beautiful Christmas season. We're so grateful for everyone who joined us in this celebration. Jesus is the reason for the season.” — Shekinah Grace Moyes

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian evangelist, ordained minister, and artist Shekinah Grace Moyes releases the official music video for her Christmas anthem "Christmas Nation of Joy."About Shekinah Grace MoyesShekinah Grace Moyes is a force of faith and creativity who brings a unique multicultural perspective to Christian music. As a Canadian artist of Chinese heritage, she writes and performs in multiple languages including English, Mandarin, French, and Japanese, using her gifts to spread the Gospel across cultural boundaries. The founder of Angel Gospel Music and host of Grace Cafe TV & Radio since 2015, Shekinah has reached millions of viewers across Canada, the USA, and beyond. With professional training in opera, dance, and acting from a young age, she blends gospel, pop, R&B, and dance into a fresh, inspiring sound. Shekinah is also an international translator and interpreter who uses her language skills to connect with diverse communities. Through Adonai SLH Productions, she creates faith-driven content that uplifts and inspires, remaining steadfast to biblical core values in all her artistic endeavors.Recent Chart SuccessShekinah's new album Made to Shine is already generating momentum on the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart. The album's first single "Shine Like Heaven" hit #1 for two weeks in August 2025, followed by "Mercy Found Me" which also reached #1 for two consecutive weeks. Both tracks are currently available in digital retail chains, with "Shine Like Heaven" distributed to 45,000 stores reaching 1.5 million listeners weekly, and "Christmas Nation of Joy" launched in 92,000 stores as of November 1st.About "Christmas Nation of Joy"Written based on Psalm 97, "Christmas Nation of Joy" is a joyful celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the King of Kings, during the Christmas holiday season. With infectious energy and heartfelt praise, the song reminds listeners that Jesus is the reason for the season. Featuring Shekinah Grace Moyes as lead singer alongside Angel Gospel Music artists Xavier Drysdale, Ryan, Daisy, Ebun, and Yelunde, this collaborative track captures the collective spirit of worship and the universal message of Christ's birth reaching every nation. The track brings together voices in unified celebration of Christ's birth and its meaning for all nations.The official music video for "Christmas Nation of Joy" is now available on YouTube.Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0yZwuF0nTc Learn more about Shekinah at https://www.shekinahgracemoyes.org/

Christmas Nation of Joy - Official Music Video

