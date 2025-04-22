Coppe Cantrell: Urban Gospel & The Johnny "J" / 2Pac Legacy

AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coppe Cantrell is a Los Angeles raised singer, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist, currently living in Phoenix, AZ. She’s making significant waves in both the mainstream and Gospel music charts with her powerful sound, which skillfully crosses multiple genres: Gospel, Pop, Soul and Hip-Hop into something truly unique. The sixth of eleven siblings, Coppe brings an authentic music industry pedigree, working behind the scenes with her late husband, the legendary West Coast pioneer, and multi-platinum producer, Johnny “J.” Coppe was there from the beginning of his 2Pac / Death Row Records era and she documented it all.Gospel music is evolving, and Coppe Cantrell is at the forefront of this transformation with her groundbreaking sound, bringing authentic Hip-Hop production to Gospel music. Using Johnny "J"'s signature grooves in her music has blessed Coppe with a rare crossover appeal - earning positions on both Mediabase mainstream charts and Christian music platforms. The single "My Daddy" showcases Coppe’s style – a bold fusion of gospel funk “for my daddy in the sky, wave ‘em high,” backed with a bassline driven Johnny “J” beat. It’s contemporary, uplifting, and catchy. She’s showing us how to floss by the grace of God.Coppe was married to Johnny “J” (Johnny Lee Jackson) for 17-years and was integral to their KLOCK WORK Entertainment Corp , managing business operations while contributing vocally to tracks. Following the tragic loss of her husband in 2008, Coppe experienced a spiritual transformation that led to her receiving what she describes as “the gift of singing" during a profound spiritual experience in 2009. She's developing a documentary about Johnny’s life and musical legacy.Coppe Cantrell’s journey from music industry insider to recording artist with mainstream appeal offers a compelling story of personal transformation and musical evolution. She is available for interviews, and performances about her music, her faith journey, her experiences in the West Coast Hip-Hop scene, and the Johnny “J” documentary. Her new song "I Wanna Get High" was released on 4/20.

COPPE CANTRELL "MY DADDY"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.