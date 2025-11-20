George Brazil Plumbing & Electrical Honored with 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics

George Brazil Plumbing & Electrical George Brazil Plumbing & Electrical 2025 BBB Torch Award Winner Marc Erpenbeck George Brazil Plumbing Electrical Recognizing Team

Arizona's Trusted Home Services Provider Recognized for Outstanding Commitment to Ethical Business Practices

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Brazil Plumbing & Electrical has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Greater Arizona BBB Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau. The award recognizes businesses that demonstrate exceptional dedication to ethical practices, transparency, and integrity in serving their customers and community.

The Torch Award for Ethics is one of the BBB's highest honors, celebrating organizations that go beyond standard business practices to build trust and set ethical standards within their industries. George Brazil Plumbing & Electrical was selected for its unwavering commitment to honest customer service, quality workmanship, and ethical decision-making at every level of operations.

"This recognition reflects thousands of daily choices our team makes to prioritize honesty over convenience, quality over shortcuts, and service over sales," said Marc Erpenbeck, President. "As an employee-owned company, this award belongs to every person at George Brazil who upholds our values and serves our customers with integrity, even when no one is watching."

The 2025 award marks George Brazil's second Torch Award, having previously received it in 2018. The recognition holds special significance as the company commemorates the legacy of co-founder Pat Langlin Brazil, who would have celebrated her 100th birthday on August 1, 2025.

George Brazil Plumbing & Electrical operates according to the "George Brazil Way," a set of core values emphasizing good people, excellence, original customer service, reliability, ethical conduct, and community leadership. The company's commitment to these principles recently earned additional recognition as one of Arizona's Most Admired Companies.

George Brazil's 100 employee-owners share in both the responsibilities and rewards of maintaining the company's reputation for ethical service. This structure reinforces the company's "Triple Win" philosophy: creating positive outcomes for customers, employees, and the company simultaneously.

Founded in 1955, George Brazil Plumbing & Electrical has served the Phoenix metropolitan area for decades, providing residential and commercial plumbing and electrical services with an emphasis on transparent communication, fair pricing, and quality workmanship.

For more information about George Brazil Plumbing & Electrical, visit https://georgebrazilplumbingelectrical.com or call 602-257-9000.

About George Brazil Plumbing & Electrical

George Brazil Plumbing & Electrical is an employee-owned home services company serving the Phoenix metropolitan area for more than 35 years and has been in business for more than 70 years. The company provides comprehensive plumbing, drain, and electrical services to residential customers, guided by a commitment to ethical practices, quality service, and community leadership.

