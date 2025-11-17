E&I Cooperative Services Celebrates Inaugural EdPro NextGen Leadership Graduates

E&I Cooperative Services

Summit marks culmination of nine-month leadership development journey for nearly 100 education procurement professionals

The energy and passion at this event were electric. You could feel the excitement in every conversation. The future of education procurement is in great hands.” — Eric Frank, E&I Cooperative Services, CEO

JERICHO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E&I Cooperative Services (E&I), the only member-owned, nonprofit purchasing cooperative exclusively focused on education, recently hosted the culminating summit for its inaugural EdPro NextGen Leadership Program in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Nearly 100 participants gathered on Amelia Island for a three-day event celebrating the conclusion of their nine-month leadership journey designed to empower the next generation of procurement leaders in education.

The summit combined high-impact learning with collaborative networking opportunities and an atmosphere of excitement and connection. Participants attended general sessions featuring keynote speakers from Gallup, leadership expert Mark Devine, and Rick Herrmann from Staples Business, as well as interactive breakout sessions that helped participants activate the tools and insights gained throughout the program. A virtual component extended access to the broader E&I membership.

Networking and collaboration were woven throughout the summit experience. Attendees connected with peers, shared success stories, and explored strategies for leading effectively within today’s evolving procurement landscape. Evening events sponsored by Staples Business and E&I added an element of fun and creativity, from gaming stations to a “Customize Your Own Hat” experience hosted by Staples Promotional.

The celebration concluded with a graduation ceremony, during which participants proudly “turned their tassels,” marking their completion of the program. Each graduate also earned a leadership certificate from eCornell, fully subsidized by E&I.

Staples Business served as the summit’s primary sponsor, providing furniture, supplies, and promotional items, along with a recharge station and evening event support. CTP contributed an in-kind sponsorship, streamlining travel logistics for participants through access to the CTP Portal.

“The energy and passion at this event were electric,” said Eric Frank, E&I CEO. “You could feel the excitement in every conversation - this incredible group of professionals isn’t just learning about leadership; they’re redefining what it looks like in education procurement. Seeing their growth, collaboration, and commitment over the past nine months has been awesome. The future of education procurement is in great hands.”

With the success of this first cohort, E&I continues its commitment to fostering professional development and leadership growth within the education procurement community, empowering members to lead with confidence, innovation, and integrity.

For more information on E&I’s EdPro NextGen Leadership Program, including information and deadlines for the 2026 cohort coming up December 5, please visit: https://www.eandi.org/edpro-nextgen-leadership/.

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, nonprofit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving higher education and K-12 institutions. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers and innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spend and optimize their education dollars. In addition, E&I offers strategic spend assessments, eProcurement solutions, supplier inclusion programs, and digital, virtual, and in-person education that advance the industry. For more information, please visit www.eandi.org.

