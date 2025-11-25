New Insights from Quit Smoking Interviews Reveal What Helps People Stay Tobacco-Free

Quitting tobacco doesn’t start with willpower. It starts with being human.

Some people quit because of their kids. Some quit because of money. Some quit because they don’t want to die. But no one quits because it’s easy.” — Deanna Waters, VP Participant Success, 2Morrow

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every November, the Great American Smokeout invites people to quit for just one day. The idea is simple: take the first step. Make the shift feel doable.“Just one day” matters. It can create a spark that sets real change in motion. But behind that day is a life full of complicated reasons to keep smoking - and even more complicated reasons to stop.Over the past year, we interviewed people who had used the 2Morrow digital cessation program. People from different ages, backgrounds, and beliefs. Some were smoke-free. Some were still in the middle of it. Some weren’t sure they’d ever make it, but tried anyway. These were messy, brave, vulnerable accounts of what it actually feels like to let go of something that’s been with you for years, sometimes decades.None of their stories were perfect. All of them were powerful.“I wasn’t just giving up nicotine. I was giving up a part of myself.”“I liked smoking. That made quitting harder.”“I always thought I had to quit perfectly, or not at all.”“I was afraid quitting would change who I am.”What became clear is that quitting rarely comes from a sudden burst of willpower. It comes from tiny cracks in old thinking. It comes from exhaustion, hope, fear, grief, love. It comes from someone saying, “I can’t live like this anymore,” and taking a shaky first step toward what might come next.One woman in her 60s had been smoking for nearly 50 years. She’d tried to quit before, but this time something was different. Not because she wasn’t scared, but because she was tired of being scared.“I downloaded the app on New Year’s Eve. Every morning, I’d log in and see another smoke-free day behind me. One day turned into a week. Then a month. It wasn’t easy, but it was mine.”Another woman started at age 10. At 33, she was trying to rewrite her entire routine.“Wake up? Smoke. Drive? Smoke. Eat? Smoke. It wasn’t just a habit - it was how I lived.”She hadn’t quit completely yet, but she had cut down by more than half. And for the first time, she didn’t feel like slipping up meant she had failed.The most common theme we heard?Quitting doesn’t begin with perfection. It begins with permission.Permission to try. Permission to struggle. Permission to still want a cigarette and choose not to light it. Permission to be scared of losing part of yourself and still choose change.The people we spoke with weren’t “success stories.” They were humans in motion who were unlearning, relearning, and doing the hard work of becoming someone new.They wanted to breathe easier. To be present. To stop feeling controlled. To stop hiding. To stop disappointing themselves.And in nearly every story, one moment stood out:Not the day they quit.The day they realized they could.So if you have the opportunity to help people quit…Whether you’re a public health leader, a workplace wellness coordinator, a benefits provider, a care navigator, or someone who simply loves someone who smokes - this is your reminder:Quitting is not a one-size-fits-all event. It’s a deeply personal process.Real change happens when people feel seen. When support meets them where they are. When we stop measuring success only in “quit dates” and start listening to what keeps people trying.And if you are someone trying to quit, know this:You’re allowed to begin scared.You’re allowed to stumble.You’re allowed to do it your way.Because the next day without smoking is always the most important one. And that doesn’t start with being perfect.It starts with being human.At 2Morrow, these voices have shaped everything from how we design our digital programs to how we coach. The lessons they’ve taught us remind us that behavior change isn’t about telling people what to do. It’s about giving them space to grow into who they want to be.And if you'd like to hear more of these stories, or help others begin their own, we’re here.XXXAbout 2Morrow: 2Morrow is a leading provider of evidence-based digital behavioral health and wellness solutions, including tobacco and nicotine cessation. Our efforts in assisting people to quit smoking have consistently yielded positive outcomes, supported by a Phase III randomized controlled trial involving 2,400 participants and more than 12 peer-reviewed publications. Trusted by some of the nation's largest employers, states, and health plans, we've empowered over a million individuals on their journey to improved health, showcasing our dedication to expanding access to care. At 2Morrow, we're committed to using innovative technology and research to drive impactful change and expand access to care. For more information, please visit www.2morrowinc.com

