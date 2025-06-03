2Morrow Awarded DiMe Seal, Recognized for Excellence in Digital Behavior Change

At 2Morrow, we believe that behavior change tools should be grounded in science, accessible to all, and built to scale. This recognition challenges all of us to keep raising the bar.” — Jo Masterson, CEO of 2Morrow

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2Morrow has been named a recipient of the DiMe Seal, a new standard of excellence developed by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) in collaboration with Elevance Health. The Seal recognizes digital health software products that meet rigorous standards for clinical strength, usability, privacy, and equity.With over 337,000 digital health apps available globally, the need for clarity and quality assurance has never been greater. The DiMe Seal was created to provide healthcare leaders with a trusted signal, identifying solutions that are not only innovative, but also backed by meaningful evidence and ready for real-world impact.“The DiMe Seal is helping redefine how digital health earns trust,” said Jo Masterson, CEO of 2Morrow. “We’re proud to be part of this movement toward greater transparency and rigor. At 2Morrow, we believe that behavior change tools should be grounded in science, accessible to all, and built to scale. This recognition affirms that approach and challenges all of us to keep raising the bar.”Elevating Evidence-Based Digital Care2Morrow’s Breathe Bundle - which includes programs for tobacco cessation, stress, weight, and personal goal setting - is the only multi-program solution of its kind recognized in the inaugural DiMe Seal cohort. Designed to support behavior change at scale, the programs are grounded in evidence-based approaches and principles drawn from Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT).As part of the evaluation process, which included independent review and clinical input from Elevance Health, one of the nation’s largest payers, 2Morrow received a “Strong” recommendation for its clinical evidence. The assessment highlighted randomized trial results, a transparent evidence base, and strong usability across a broad range of populations.Building a More Trusted Future in Digital Health2Morrow is proud to be among the first companies to earn this designation and to stand alongside a diverse group of innovators working to define quality in digital health. According to the IQVIA Digital Health Trends 2024 report, only a small fraction of digital health solutions offer published evidence of clinical impact, making initiatives like the DiMe Seal increasingly vital to helping healthcare leaders make confident, informed decisions."The influx of innovative digital health software products in our healthcare system can transform how we deliver care, but healthcare leaders need a clear, reliable way to identify which solutions are ready to deliver impact," said Doug Mirsky, Vice President, DiMe Seal. "The DiMe Seal offers that clarity, and we're proud to help elevate organizations like 2Morrow that are building products that exemplify the evidence-backed, scalable innovation the healthcare system needs."The DiMe Seal reflects a broader shift across the healthcare ecosystem: a demand for solutions that don’t just promise change, but can prove it. For organizations seeking digital programs that are practical, proven, and ready to implement, the Seal provides a new level of confidence.Learn more about the DiMe Seal here About 2Morrow: 2Morrow is a leading provider of evidence-based digital behavioral health and wellness solutions, including tobacco cessation. Our efforts in assisting people to quit smoking have consistently yielded positive outcomes, supported by a Phase III randomized controlled trial involving 2,400 participants and more than 12 peer-reviewed publications. Trusted by some of the nation's largest employers, states, and health plans, we've empowered over a million individuals on their journey to improved health, showcasing our dedication to expanding access to care. At 2Morrow, we're committed to using innovative technology and research to drive impactful change and expand access to care. For more information, please visit www.2morrowinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.