La Bella Announces ‘Eternal Youth Event’ – An Exclusive Evening of Beauty, Innovation, and Renewal

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Bella is excited to host its highly anticipated Eternal Youth Event , an immersive evening dedicated to beauty, renewal, and the latest advancements in skincare and aesthetic technology. Taking place on Thursday, January 15, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, this exclusive event invites guests to discover breakthrough treatments, enjoy personalized beauty experiences, and celebrate the year ahead with confidence and radiance.Held at Medesthetix @ La Bella, the Eternal Youth Event will introduce attendees to the newest innovations in the aesthetic industry, featuring live demonstrations of the Candela Glace, Candela Matrix Pro, and a curated selection of Jane Iredale skincare and makeup. Guests will also receive an exclusive first look at La Bella’s new Forever Youth Membership, designed to provide ongoing access to premium services and long-term skincare benefits.In addition to hands-on demonstrations and expert consultations, guests will enjoy event-only savings, special offers on Luxe Science Skin Care, raffle giveaways, and thoughtfully curated goodie bags. This celebration of beauty and self-care provides a unique opportunity for attendees to experience the transformative treatments and personalized approach that La Bella is known for.“We are thrilled to welcome our community to an evening focused on rejuvenation, innovation, and the joy of feeling your best,” said the team at La Bella. “The Eternal Youth Event is designed to showcase the technology and treatments that will elevate beauty journeys in the year ahead, while offering an inviting and uplifting experience for all who attend.”Guests are encouraged to reserve their spot early, as space is limited and this experience is expected to reach capacity. Secure your place at this exclusive event by RSVPing through Eventbrite.REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eternal-youth-event-a-night-of-beauty-renewal- tickets-1977648483852?aff=oddtdtcreatorDon’t miss your chance to explore the future of beauty, enjoy hands-on demonstrations, and celebrate an evening designed to refresh and inspire. Join us as we unveil the treatments, technologies, and membership opportunities that will define beauty and rejuvenation for the year ahead.The event will take place at:3505 N. Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island, FL 32953About La BellaFor nearly half a century, La Bella Spa has been a premier destination for anti-aging, longevity, beauty, and revitalization. Serving thousands of guests from Florida’s Space Coast and around the world, La Bella is recognized for its award-winning services and innovative therapies that blend European-inspired wellness with advanced aesthetics.The spa’s signature trilogy, La Bella Spa Day Resort, Medesthetix face and body rejuvenation, and Longeviti Lab holistic wellness, offers a comprehensive sanctuary for rejuvenating body, mind, and soul. Constantly evolving, La Bella’s team of expert practitioners brings together curative therapy and classic elegance while upholding a mission to nurture, educate, and build lasting relationships with every guest.La Bella has been widely featured in leading publications and media, including Vogue Magazine, Florida Today, Orlando Sentinel, Space Coast Living, Day Spa Magazine, WESH-TV 2, and Lifetime Television. The spa has earned national and regional acclaim, including recognition as one of the Top 10 Day Spas in the United States by Pevonia/Luxury Spa Finder and the prestigious title of Best Day Spa in the Southeast United States at the Les Nouvelle Esthetique & Spa Awards.Serving Merritt Island, Rockledge, Viera, Cocoa, Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, Port St. John, and Titusville, La Bella continues to innovate in the health, beauty, and wellness industry while delivering on its promise to help every guest look and feel their very best.

