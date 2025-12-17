LifeSculpt Raises Bar With State-of-the-Art Rejuvenation: IPL, Laser Genesis, RF Microneedling & Nouvaderm Resurfacing

With today’s technology, we can correct years of damage, slow the visible signs of aging, and support long-term skin health. At LifeSculpt, every patient deserves a plan that is as unique as they are.” — Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSculpt™ by ChristiMD, Houston’s premier destination for longevity medicine, aesthetics, urogynecological surgery and restorative wellness, is redefining what is possible in skin rejuvenation. Offering a full suite of next-generation aesthetic technologies, including Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), Laser Genesis, Secret Pro, Scarlet SRF, and NOUVADerm fractional resurfacing, LifeSculpt is raising the standard for personalized, science-driven skincare in Houston. Guided by founder Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, a nationally recognized female urologist , longevity specialist, and surgical innovator, the practice blends medical precision with aesthetic artistry to deliver natural, measurable results.LifeSculpt offers advanced aesthetic services at two convenient locations in Houston. LifeSculpt at 18300 Katy Freeway, Suite 545 in Houston, serves as a premier destination for skin rejuvenation, intimate wellness, and laser treatments, complementing the neighboring LifeSculpt Urology Care clinic. The Uptown Galleria location at 1711 Post Oak Boulevard brings LifeSculpt’s philosophy into the heart of Houston’s urban core, where precision longevity medicine, BioVitality™ testing, hormone optimization, and high-level aesthetic treatments and injectables are combined for men and women who want to look, feel, and perform at their best. At both locations, patients receive fully customized treatment plans designed to support whole-body wellness, from internal cellular health to visible radiance at the skin’s surface.Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) has become one of LifeSculpt’s most trusted tools for correcting visible signs of sun damage and pigment changes. Using targeted light energy, IPL addresses sun spots, age spots, freckles, scattered pigmentation, and broken capillaries while also improving the flushed appearance of rosacea and other redness-related conditions. As Dr. Christi emphasizes, IPL is not just cosmetic. By treating early sun damage and helping to prevent the progression of chronic changes such as actinic keratoses, the treatment supports long-term skin health as well as a clearer, brighter complexion.For patients seeking a gentle yet powerful option for redness and texture, Laser Genesis has developed a loyal following at LifeSculpt. This laser treatment works by gently heating the upper layers of the skin to stimulate collagen and target the tiny blood vessels that contribute to persistent redness. The result is a visible softening of fine lines and crow’s feet, a more refined appearance of pores, smoother texture, and noticeable improvement in rosacea symptoms and scars on both the face and body. With virtually no downtime, many patients choose Laser Genesis as a maintenance treatment to keep their skin even-toned, luminous, and camera-ready year-round.When skin laxity and deeper structural aging become a concern, Secret Pro and Scarlet SRF offer a sophisticated solution. By delivering radiofrequency energy through ultra-fine microneedles into the deeper layers of the dermis, this treatment stimulates robust collagen and elastin remodeling. Patients at LifeSculpt see firmer, tighter, more lifted skin on the face, neck, chest, and body, along with improved texture and overall quality of the skin. It is an ideal option for those bothered by crepey skin from sun exposure, past weight fluctuations, or the natural aging process, and who want meaningful change without surgery.NOUVADerm fractional resurfacing represents the newest and most versatile addition to LifeSculpt’s resurfacing suite. Unlike traditional lasers with a single setting, NOUVADerm offers non-ablative, sub-ablative, and ablative modes. This allows Dr. Christi and her team to address a wide spectrum of concerns ranging from mild texture issues to more significant wrinkles, scarring, and pigment irregularities. With this single platform, patients can improve skin tone and texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, correct pigmentation and sun damage, minimize acne and acne scarring, and reduce the appearance of stretch marks. NOUVADerm’s advanced design makes it suitable for all skin types and tones and allows for faster recovery times with highly effective outcomes. It also has a hair regrowth enhancement feature.At LifeSculpt, these aesthetic treatments are thoughtfully paired with internal wellness strategies. Patients often begin with comprehensive BioVitality™ testing to understand their biological age and health markers, followed by hormone optimization, metabolic health support, and sexual wellness programs that complement the visible improvement of the skin. This integrated approach reflects Dr. Christi’s conviction that true rejuvenation must occur both inside and out. Patients not only notice smoother, tighter, and clearer skin, but also experience better energy, mood, and confidence as part of their overall longevity plan.LifeSculpt is the culmination of Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe’s two decades of leadership in women’s urology, minimally invasive pelvic surgery, and regenerative medicine. Recognized as one of Houston’s top female urologists, she has expanded her practice into a comprehensive longevity and aesthetic medicine center dedicated to optimizing health, appearance, and quality of life. LifeSculpt’s team shares her commitment to delivering precise, compassionate care, whether the focus is on restoring intimate wellness, refining facial contours, or slowing the pace of biological aging.“Beautiful and healthy skin is everyone’s goal,” says Dr. Christi. “With today’s technology, we can correct years of damage, slow the visible signs of aging, and support long-term skin health, while also addressing the internal factors that affect how we look and feel. At LifeSculpt, every patient deserves a plan that is as unique as they are.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.