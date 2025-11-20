PeopleOps Advisors Expands HR Termination Support and Fractional CHRO Services for Small Businesses

Veteran owned HR consulting firm strengthens its suite of services to help small businesses handle terminations legally, safely, and confidently.

Our mission is to remove confusion from the workplace. When leaders have clarity and structure, teams perform better and businesses grow without chaos.” — Michael Lounsbury, Founder of PeopleOps Advisors

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeopleOps Advisors, a veteran-owned fractional HR and business consulting firm based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, announced an expanded service offering designed to help small and midsized businesses navigate one of the most difficult and high-risk areas of leadership: employee terminations.Founded by U.S. Army Veteran and Fractional CHRO Michael Lounsbury, PeopleOps Advisors specializes in providing clarity-driven HR support for companies without in-house HR. As workplace regulations continue to evolve, many businesses struggle with documentation, legal compliance, corrective action steps, and proper offboarding procedures. These gaps can lead to costly lawsuits, operational disruption, and damaged morale.The company’s enhanced HR termination support service offers end-to-end guidance for employers, including situation assessments, corrective action plans, compliance review, documentation preparation, termination meeting scripts, witness guidance, and safe offboarding protocols. The goal is to give business owners peace of mind and ensure every decision is legally sound, professionally executed, and aligned with best HR practices.“Most termination mistakes happen long before the actual conversation,” says Michael Lounsbury, founder of PeopleOps Advisors. “Business owners often mean well, but without proper documentation, clarity, and process, they open themselves up to unnecessary risk. Our job is to help them protect their organization, treat people with dignity, and make confident decisions rooted in structure and fairness.”In addition to termination support, PeopleOps Advisors offers a full suite of fractional HR and leadership consulting services, including employee handbooks, compliance audits, onboarding systems, performance management frameworks, culture and leadership development, and long-term Fractional CHRO partnerships.With a growing client base across the Southeast, the firm continues to serve companies in construction, service industries, nonprofits, logistics, trades, and professional services. PeopleOps Advisors is committed to helping leaders strengthen communication, improve accountability, and build workplaces where expectations are clear and people feel supported.Small businesses lacking internal HR infrastructure often carry the greatest risk, making resources like PeopleOps Advisors essential for sustainable and compliant growth.For more information or to request a consultation, visit PeopleOps Advisors on social media or contact the organization directly.

