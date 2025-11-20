Attorney General Jeff Jackson Wins Judgments Against Two Scam Contractors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, November 20, 2025

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson secured court judgments against two contractors for unfair and deceptive trade practices, including failing to complete the work that they agreed to do for homeowners and price gouging homeowners for tree removal services after Hurricane Helene.

“North Carolinians are now free of these two scam contractors who took their money without doing the work they promised,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “If you take money from homeowners without doing the work they hired you to do, we’ll see you in court.”

After Hurricane Helene, the Department of Justice sued Lorenzo Huggins, Sr. and his son, Lorenzo Huggins, Jr., for violating North Carolina’s price gouging law. A Hendersonville couple hired Huggins to remove two trees that had fallen on their home and paid Huggins $25,500 upfront. Huggins didn’t complete the tree removal work, instead dropping additional tree limbs and debris into the couple’s home and damaging a retaining wall. A court granted a judgment against the Huggins duo. As a result of the judgment, the defendants are no longer allowed to advertise, offer, or enter into agreements for contracting or landscaping work. The court also cancelled any tree and debris removal contracts that North Carolina consumers signed with the defendants and ordered the defendants to reimburse customers for any costs they’d already paid.

In November 2023, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Cornelius-based Flowers Flooring, LLC and its owner, Jeremy William Flowers, for running a flooring contracting scheme and accepting payment for materials that were never delivered and work that was never completed. The DOJ had received more than 80 complaints about Flowers Flooring, many of them noting that customers had been required to pay advance deposits and upfront fees and were promised refunds that were never issued. This month, the court granted a judgment against the defendants that requires them to reimburse consumers and prohibits them from doing any work that requires advance payment and working in any home improvement business that allows them to control or manage the business’s finances when advance payments are taken from consumers.

