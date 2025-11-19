Attorney General Jeff Jackson Warns North Carolinians of Immigration Scams

RALEIGH – North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians to watch out for immigration scams. Our office has recently received reports of scammers posing as immigration attorneys or government officials and offering to provide legal help in exchange for a large upfront payment. In case after case, these scammers take people’s money and disappear, leaving families with no real help and fewer options.

“When families look for immigration help, they deserve real answers from real professionals,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “These scams do the opposite. They mislead people and take their money. Our office is working to stop this fraud and make sure people know where to find legitimate legal support.”

Scammers may advertise their services on social media and may create fake documents. They may use AI to impersonate reputable lawyers. They may stage fake video calls that look like court hearings or immigration interviews. They may also request your personal information, including copies of your family’s birth certificates, passports, and other sensitive documents. These immigration scammers prey on vulnerable people during uncertain times, and if people fall for these scams, they can face serious financial, legal, and immigration consequences.

Remember: In the United States, a notario público, or notary public, is not an attorney and cannot give you legal advice about your immigration case. You can find qualified immigration attorneys using the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) or North Carolina State Bar’s directory. You can also verify your attorney is licensed in North Carolina using the North Carolina State Bar’s membership directory. If your complaint is about an attorney licensed in North Carolina, please report the issue to the North Carolina State Bar.

Immigration law can be complicated, but there are qualified immigration attorneys who can help. Here’s what to keep in mind:

Get personal referrals from friends or family members that you trust.

Look for free or low-cost resources through the North Carolina Legal Resource Finder’s Program Directory .

If someone claims to be an accredited representative or recognized organization, visit the US Department of Justice’s website to confirm that information.

Ask the attorney questions about their experience with cases like yours, how much they charge, and what you should expect as their client. For a list of other questions, visit the State Bar’s website .

Immigration lawyers may charge you for their time and expertise, but all US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) forms can be downloaded for free here . For a list of filing fees, see USCIS’s Fee Schedule .

Never sign blank forms and always get a written agreement that clearly explains the services you will receive before making any payments.

If you suspect an immigration scam, report it to the NCDOJ Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/complaint or call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. Reporting scams to NCDOJ will not affect your immigration application, petition, or immigration status.

El Procurador General Jeff Jackson advierte a los habitantes de Carolina del Norte de las estafas de inmigración

El Procurador General de Carolina del Norte Jeff Jackson está advirtiendo a los habitantes de Carolina del Norte prestar atención para las estafas de inmigración. Recientemente nuestra oficina ha recibido algunas quejas de estafadores fingiendo ser abogados de inmigración u oficiales del gobierno y ofreciendo proporcionar ayuda legal en cambio de un pago grande por adelantado. Caso tras caso, estos estafadores toman el dinero y desaparecen, dejando las familias sin ayuda y menos opciones.

Los estafadores pueden anunciar sus servicios en las redes sociales y crean documentos falsos. Pueden utilizar la inteligencia artificial (IA) para personificar abogados acreditados. Pueden montar videollamadas falsas que simulan ser una audiencia judicial o una entrevista de inmigración. Pueden solicitar su información personal, incluyendo copias de los certificados de nacimiento de su familia, pasaportes y otros documentos sensitivos. Estos estafadores de inmigración se aprovechan de personas vulnerables durante los tiempos inciertos, y si las personas caen en las estafas, pueden enfrentarse a graves consecuencias financieras, legales y migratorias.

El Procurador General Jeff Jackson: “Cuando las familias buscan ayuda de inmigración, merecen respuestas reales de verdaderos profesionales. Estas estafas hacen lo opuesto. Engañan a la gente y les roban el dinero. Nuestra oficina está trabajando parar este fraude y asegurar que la gente sepa dónde encontrar apoyo legal legítimo.”

Recuerda: En los Estados Unidos, un notario público no es un abogado y no puede proporcionar consejos legales sobre su caso de inmigración. Usted puede encontrar un abogado de inmigración calificado utilizando la Asociación Americana de Abogados de Inmigración (AILA) o el directorio del Colegio de Abogados de Carolina del Norte. También puede verificar que su abogado tenga licencia en Carolina del Norte usando el directorio de miembros del Colegio de Abogados de Carolina del Norte. Si su disputa es sobre un abogado con licencia, por favor denúncialo a el Colegio de Abogados de Carolina del Norte.

La ley de inmigración puede ser complicada, pero hay abogados de inmigración calificados que le pueden ayudar. Esto es lo que debe tener en cuenta:

Nunca firme un formulario en blanco, y siempre obtenga un acuerdo por escrito que explica claramente los servicios que recibirá antes de realizar cualquier pago.

Si usted sospecha una estafa de inmigración, presente una queja ante la División de Protección al Consumidor del Departamento de Justicia de Carolina del Norte (NCDOJ) en ncdoj.gov/queja-del-consumidor o llamar al 919-716-0058. Denunciar estafas ante el NCDOJ no afectará su aplicación de inmigración, petición, o estatus migratorio.

