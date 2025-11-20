MADISON COUNTY, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his Organized Retail Crime Unit has obtained a new indictment charging Esmeralda Rodriquez Teran, Felix J. Teran-Salgado, and Aileen Jovanna Teran-Rodriquez in Madison County. As asserted in the indictment, the defendants unlawfully received more than $2,000 in stolen Victoria’s Secret merchandise. They are also alleged to have sold stolen Victoria’s Secret merchandise on eBay.

“With the creation of Georgia’s first statewide Organized Retail Crime Unit, we’re working hand-in-hand with our law enforcement and retail partners to take down the criminal organizations that are selling stolen products in our communities,” said Carr. “This isn’t a victimless crime – businesses are losing billions to organized retail crime each year, and hardworking Georgians are losing their jobs. We won’t stand for it, and we’re fighting back to protect families and businesses throughout the state.”

This case was investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Victoria’s Secret Asset Protection, with assistance from the Attorney General’s Organized Retail Crime Unit.

Madison County Indictment

In October 2025, the Attorney General’s Organized Retail Crime Unit presented evidence to a Madison County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of all three defendants.

Specifically, the defendants are facing the following charges.

Esmeralda Rodriquez Teran, 47, of Hull:

1 count of Violation of the Fair Business Practices Act

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Felix J. Teran-Salgado, 52, of Hull:

1 count of Violation of the Fair Business Practices Act

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Aileen Jovanna Teran-Rodriquez, 27, of Hull:

1 count of Violation of the Fair Business Practices Act

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Organized Retail Crime Unit

Last year, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Organized Retail Crime Unit.

The Unit works with major retailers and law enforcement agencies throughout the state to combat the organized retail crime rings that are targeting businesses of all sizes and putting Georgians at risk.

The Organized Retail Crime Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his Gang Prosecution Unit, and his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.