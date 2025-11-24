Pepperdata Launches Global Partner Program to Optimize Efficiency and Spend for GPUs and Kubernetes Workloads Worldwide

Pepperdata's Global Partner Program optimizes efficiency and spend for GPUs and Kubernetes workloads worldwide

Pepperdata's Global Partner Program brings Pepperdata’s dynamic resource optimization platform for the cloud and on-premises environments to global partners.

By working together to ensure large-scale data environments optimize efficiency and spend across GPUs and Kubernetes workloads, engineers and business users can scale, innovate, and compete.” — Paul Tilston, Head of Alliances at Pepperdata

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pepperdata, the leader in Kubernetes and GPU resource optimization in the cloud and on prem, today announced the launch of its Global Partner Program, a bold new initiative that brings together systems integrators, technology providers, and consultancies with Pepperdata’s dynamic resource optimization platform for the cloud and on-premises environments.Program members gain access to global sales, marketing and technical resources, empowering partners to help customers accelerate performance, reduce costs, and achieve true observability across data pipelines and applications.“By working together to ensure large-scale data environments can optimize efficiency and spend across GPUs and Kubernetes workloads, data engineers and business users alike gain the confidence to scale, innovate, and compete,” said Paul Tilston , Head of Alliances at Pepperdata.“Our partner program is designed to bring best-in-class technologies and solutions to organizations where lack of visibility, overprovisioning, and resource waste erode revenue and productivity,” said Ash Munshi, CEO of Pepperdata. “These alliances bring together cutting-edge technologies and deep domain expertise that will help customers get more value from their data infrastructure—on-prem, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments.”Pepperdata Global Partner Program members enjoy exclusive benefits to accelerate growth and differentiate their offerings, including:- Comprehensive training and enablement- Ready-to-deploy joint marketing assets- Early product access- Co-selling opportunitiesThe program launched today with inaugural partners AWS, Rackspace, Endpoint Automation Services, and more to accelerate adoption of Pepperdata’s resource optimization capabilities. Pepperdata invites interested companies to partner with Pepperdata to build smarter and more efficient Kubernetes and AI infrastructure. Visit our partner page at pepperdata.com/partners to learn more and take the next steps.To schedule a meeting with Pepperdata at AWS re:Invent 2025 in Las Vegas, December 1-5, 2025, please contact Dan Marx , Vice President of Sales, at dan@pepperdata.com. For partnership inquiries, contact Paul Tilston, Head of Alliances, at paul.tilston@pepperdata.com.About PepperdataPepperdata delivers dynamic resource optimization for Kubernetes workloads and AI infrastructure—on premises, in the cloud, and for GPUs. Since 2012 Pepperdata has helped companies ranging from startups and mid-sized ISVs to top enterprises such as Citibank, Autodesk, Magnite, Royal Bank of Canada, and members of the Fortune Five save over $250 million. Learn more at pepperdata.ai.

