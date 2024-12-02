PEPPERDATA A FINALIST FOR AWS DATA & ANALYTICS PARTNER OF THE YEAR

Autonomous Cost Optimization

Pepperdata recognized as an innovation leader in Data and Analytics as it launches new initiatives for cost optimizing Amazon EMR and EKS environments

After saving top enterprises over $200M, Pepperdata is honored to be a finalist for the AWS Data & Analytics Partner of the Year award as we continue to help customers maximize their AWS investment.” — Ash Munshi, Pepperdata CEO and Chairman of the Board

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pepperdata is excited to announce it has been named a finalist in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Partner of the Year category. Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Data and Analytics Partner of the Year award recognizes top APN Partners helping data and analytics customers drive innovation on AWS. Pepperdata Capacity Optimizer autonomous cost optimization delivers immediate 30-47% greater cost savings for data-intensive workloads such as Apache Spark on Amazon EMR and EKS with no application changes. Using patented algorithms, Pepperdata’s Continuous Intelligent Tuning provides a real-time stream of data which allows scheduling decisions to be based on actual usage instead of allocated usage. By ensuring that Amazon EMR and EKS clusters use all available resources for each workload before adding new nodes or pods, Pepperdata Capacity Optimizer frees developers from constant manual tuning and enables significant savings that can be reinvested into higher value GenAI and Agentic AI projects.Today, Pepperdata also announces the availability of two additional cost optimization solutions for Amazon EMR and EKS environments:PEPPERDATA CAPACITY OPTIMIZER FOR APACHE FLINK enables organizations deploying Flink on Amazon EKS to realize cost savings continuously and in real time with no application changes or manual tuning. Apache Flink is a powerful, open-source framework designed to handle real-time data streams with low latency and high throughput. Pepperdata Capacity Optimizer for Apache Flink is available in beta as of today.PEPPERDATA FREE FINOPS DASHBOARD helps organizations visualize the true extent of their resource waste, discover the cost impact of this waste, and easily upgrade optimization efforts to remediate this waste. Recovered waste can be repurposed for value-added growth projects such as Generative AI.“AWS has been an outstanding partner to Pepperdata, and we are honored to be recognized as a finalist for the AWS Partner of the Year in the Data and Analytics Category as we launch new initiatives to help even more customers maximize their AWS investment,” said Ash Munshi, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Pepperdata. “Pepperdata's ability to automatically identify and remediate inefficiencies in the cloud is saving top enterprises tens of thousands of dollars every day and fueling new revenue-driving Generative AI and agentic AI projects.”Starting today, organizations looking to dramatically improve the efficiency of their AWS clusters, immediately and without application code changes, can engage in a free trial of Pepperdata Capacity Optimizer and Pepperdata's Free FinOps Dashboard through the self-service AWS Marketplace. For more information about Pepperdata for Apache Flink or any Pepperdata product, please request a free trial.ABOUT PEPPERDATAPepperdata autonomous cost optimization for data-intensive workloads such as Apache Spark is the only solution that delivers 30-47% greater cost savings continuously and in real time with no application changes or manual tuning. Deployed on over 20,000+ clusters, Pepperdata Capacity Optimizer provides resource optimization and full-stack observability in some of the largest and most complex environments in the world. In the last decade, Pepperdata has helped its customers from top enterprises such as Citibank, Autodesk, Royal Bank of Canada, members of the Fortune 10, and mid-sized companies save over $250 million. For more information, visit pepperdata.com.MEDIA CONTACTArlene BoydDirector of MarketingPepperdata, Inc.arlene@pepperdata.comPepperdata and the Pepperdata logo are registered trademarks of Pepperdata, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Pepperdata Autonomous Cost Optimization for Apache Spark on AWS (:30)

