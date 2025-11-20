Rebirth Recovery Center Earns Joint Commission Accreditation For Excellence In Behavioral Healthcare

Accreditation affirms the New Jersey facility’s commitment to high standards, ethical care, and expanding access to addiction treatment.

This milestone affirms the strength of our clinical programs, the integrity of our operations, and the safety of the care environment we’ve built.” — Kelly Greene, LCSW, LCADC, CCS, Clinical Director

NEPTUNE CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebirth Recovery Center, a private outpatient drug and alcohol treatment provider located near the New Jersey shore, has been awarded accreditation from The Joint Commission, a leading national authority on healthcare quality and patient safety. This recognition signals the facility’s commitment to delivering evidence-based, ethical, and client-centered care for individuals struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.The accreditation follows a comprehensive on-site evaluation of Rebirth Recovery Center’s policies, safety practices, documentation, clinical protocols, staff qualifications, and overall client experience. The process is known for its rigorous standards, particularly in the behavioral healthcare sector, and only awarded to organizations that consistently demonstrate high-quality care.“Earning Joint Commission accreditation is both an honor and a reflection of the dedication our team brings to every client,” said Kelly Greene, LCSW, LCADC, CCS, Clinical Director at Rebirth Recovery Center. “This milestone affirms the strength of our clinical programs, the integrity of our operations, and the safety of the care environment we’ve built.”As a result of accreditation, Rebirth Recovery Center is now positioned to expand access to care by working with a wider range of insurance carriers, increasing trust among healthcare partners, and reaching more individuals and families in need. This enhanced credibility not only supports reimbursement opportunities but also strengthens referral networks, giving more people access to effective, affordable treatment options. The center offers a range of outpatient programs, including Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and standard outpatient treatment, tailored to meet the varying needs of clients at different stages of recovery, including those transitioning from inpatient care or seeking flexible support while maintaining work or family obligations.Accreditation also supports Rebirth’s mission to remove barriers to care by ensuring that services remain not only clinically effective but also compliant with best practices in risk management, confidentiality, and client outcomes. The rigorous standards applied to staffing, protocols, and facilities contribute to a transparent and trustworthy healing environment. These operational improvements foster higher satisfaction rates among clients and their families, while helping to ensure continuity of care, reduce relapse rates, and deliver sustainable long-term recovery. As a result, clients can begin their journey with confidence, knowing they are receiving treatment in a setting held to the nation’s highest behavioral health standards.Rebirth Recovery Center’s leadership views this achievement not as a final step, but as part of an ongoing effort to raise the standard of addiction treatment in New Jersey and beyond. It reinforces the center’s core belief in continuous improvement and innovation. Future plans include expanding therapy options such as trauma-informed care, dialectical behavior therapy, and family-focused support; strengthening community partnerships with healthcare providers and nonprofits; and enhancing the center’s educational outreach efforts to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and connect more individuals with the help they need before crisis hits. The Joint Commission accreditation now serves as a strong foundation to pursue those goals with renewed confidence and credibility.About Rebirth Recovery CenterRebirth Recovery Center is a private outpatient addiction treatment facility located in Neptune City, New Jersey. The center offers Partial Hospitalization, Intensive Outpatient, and standard outpatient programs designed for individuals facing substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. Rebirth is committed to delivering personalized, confidential care rooted in clinical integrity and long-term recovery. Learn more at www.rebirthrecoverycenter.com Media Contact:Jimmy Lewandowskijlewandowski@rebirthnj.com(844) 940-1519

