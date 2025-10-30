Daring Eyes Introduces Bella ‘Stellar Gaze’ Collection, Merging Planet Inspired Design With Regulatory Safety Standards

New FDA approved cosmetic lenses from Bella highlight color innovation alongside material safety and vision correction options

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daring Eyes , the official U.S. distributor of Bella Contact Lenses , today announced the launch of the Stellar Gaze collection , a range of colored contact lenses designed to draw artistic inspiration from celestial bodies. The collection includes shades inspired by planets, offering both plano and vision-correcting options, and aims to combine aesthetic design with certified safety standards.Bella’s Stellar Gaze lenses are produced in South Korea using advanced manufacturing techniques. Key technical details include a water content of approximately 38%, a base curve of 8.6mm, and diameters of 14.5mm for monthly lenses and 14.2mm for daily lenses. All products are FDA-approved and CE-certified. Daring Eyes emphasizes that comfort, oxygen permeability, and anatomical fit are central to this collection, aligning with safety expectations for medical-grade colored lenses.The lenses are available in a wide range of tones named after planetary bodies such as Saturn, Venus, and Moon, each designed to subtly enhance the wearer’s natural eye color while reflecting the rich hues found in nature and astronomy. Daring Eyes notes that, beyond cosmetic appeal, the development of Stellar Gaze involved strict compliance with international manufacturing and testing protocols to ensure a safe user experience for both new and long-time lens wearers.Contact lenses, especially colored or cosmetic ones, are classified as medical devices in the United States and are subject to FDA regulation. They require a valid prescription, proper fit by an eye care provider, and consistent hygiene practices. The FDA warns that misuse, such as extended wear, improper storage, or unsupervised online purchases, can lead to serious complications, including corneal infections, ulcers, or even long-term vision damage.Daring Eyes affirms its commitment to responsible contact lens use by only distributing lenses that meet regulatory standards and by encouraging customers to consult licensed professionals before ordering. This aligns with broader efforts in the eye health community to educate consumers about the safe use of cosmetic contact lenses, which have grown in popularity but still require medical oversight.“We designed Stellar Gaze to honor both artistry and safety,” said a spokesperson for Daring Eyes. “Our goal has been to offer expressive color options without compromising material quality, oxygen transmission, and wearer comfort.”About Daring EyesDaring Eyes is the U.S. distributor of Bella Contact Lenses, offering cosmetic and vision correcting colored lenses. All products are manufactured in South Korea, meet FDA/CE standards, and are shipped across the USA. Daring Eyes is based in Temple, TX.

