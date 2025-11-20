NBCI Congratulates Brian Moynihan and Bank of America on Having a Diverse Workforce and Strong Hiring Practices

Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI Brian Moynihan, President, and CEO of Bank of America Holly O'Neill President of Consumer, Retail and Preferred, Bank of America

We plan to move our new National Black Breast Cancer Fund (NBBCF) to Bank of America.

“NBCI has been working hard with all parties—including government officials and corporations—to advance the proper language and programs that will benefit all Americans.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities, comprising 27.7 million members, and itcongratulates Bank of America on its abiding commitment to a diverse workforce. We recognize that, due to the current regulatory environment, Bank of America has modified its language around diversity, but NBCI is pleased to see it remains committed to having a diverse workforce that reflects every segment of our society.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, says, “NBCI has been working hard with all parties—including government officials and corporations—to advance the proper language and programs that will benefit all Americans. Our goal is to live peacefully together.”This is why NBCI, with its 27.7 million members, will continue to work with and support Bank of America (BofA). NBCI has heard great things about Holly O'Neill , president of Consumer, Retail, and Preferred Banking at BofA. She has our support, and we look forward to working with her in the areas of employment, housing, and community development across the country.The NBCI board was so impressed by Holly O'Neill’s work with BofA to bring meaningful programs to our community. This is why the board of NBCI is moving its new National Black Breast Cancer Fund (NBBCF) to Bank of America. We are looking forward to calling this institution and executives like Holly O'Neill our partners.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

