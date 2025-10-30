Rev. Anthony Evans of the National Black Church Initiative Is Set to Endorse Zohran Mamdani for Mayor in New York Today
Mamdani is the best candidate
Zohran Mamdani has proven to be a fighter for all New Yorkers. He will give New York a fresh start. He will also look out for the common man and woman and give all of us an economic break. Rich New Yorkers need to be taxed more. They will inherit a big economic windfall from the Big Beautiful Bill, and Mamdani will make them spend their saving on all New Yorkers. This is why we are supporting him.
ABOUT NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, that works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also
offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and proven methods guide NBCI’s programs.
