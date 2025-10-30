Rev. Anthony Evans of the National Black Church Initiative Is Set to Endorse Zohran Mamdani for Mayor in New York Today

President of the National Black Church Initiative NY Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdami

Mamdani is the best candidate

Zohran Mamdani has proven to be a fighter for all New Yorkers. He will give New York a fresh start. He will also look out for the common man and woman and give all of us an economic break.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities representing 27.7 million members, has decided to endorse Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York. The Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI, says, "For now, Mamdani has clean hands. Therefore, I am urging all my supporters to vote for Zohran Mamdani for the next Mayor of New York”Zohran Mamdani has proven to be a fighter for all New Yorkers. He will give New York a fresh start. He will also look out for the common man and woman and give all of us an economic break. Rich New Yorkers need to be taxed more. They will inherit a big economic windfall from the Big Beautiful Bill, and Mamdani will make them spend their saving on all New Yorkers. This is why we are supporting him.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, that works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We alsooffer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and proven methods guide NBCI’s programs.

