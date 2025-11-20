Office of the Utah Attorney General Secures 25 Years to Life Sentence of a Man for Blanding Double-Murder 

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—On November 10, 2025, Charles Youngkuom Yoo was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison by Judge Don M. Torgerson in the Seventh District Court. The Office of the Utah Attorney General (OAG), in cooperation with the San Juan County Attorney’s Office, prosecuted the case.

Yoo pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder in September 2025. As part of his plea colloquy, Yoo admitted he shot and killed William Drew Bull and Christopher Owens. The two victims were last seen alive at the Maverick in Blanding, Utah, on February 25, 2024.

According to the filed Information, police responded to a report that Bull and Owens were missing on February 27, 2024. Agents used cell phone data to show that Bull and Owens left Moab on February 25, went to the Maverick in Blanding, and then went to Yoo’s house in Blanding. Cell phone data also demonstrated that both Bull and Owens’ phones remained in the immediate area around Yoo’s house until February 27. Then, the cell phones turned off, and agents could not find further data.

On March 8, 2024, officers and a State Bureau of Investigations forensic team executed a search warrant at Yoo’s house, where they found burnt remnants of possible clothing and carpet, as well as red-brown spots on the wall and ceiling that appeared to be blood. Around March 22, agents recovered the bodies of Bull and Owens in Arizona, and additional investigation confirmed that both had died from gunshot wounds.

The bullets and fragments collected from the bodies matched one of Yoo’s guns. Cell phone records showed Yoo’s phone was in the approximate area where the bodies were found on March 1.

After pleading guilty to the double murder in September 2025, Yoo was sentenced on Monday to 25 years to life in prison for each count. His sentences will run concurrently. During the sentencing hearing, the court stated that it would recommend to the Board of Pardons that Yoo never receive a parole hearing.

OAG Justice Division Director Craig Peterson and San Juan County Attorney Mitchell Maughan prosecuted the case.

The OAG has no further comment.