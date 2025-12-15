Attarly In Love Announces Launch of Signature Parfum Collection Following Rapid National Growth

Rang-E-Bahar parfum by Attarly In Love

Chicago-based Attarly In Love announces its first signature parfum line, expanding from attars and oud after thousands of U.S. sales and rave reviews.

People consistently tell us that our fragrances feel thoughtful, balanced, and unlike anything else they’ve experienced. That trust and enthusiasm gave us the confidence to take the next step.” — Asad Kausar

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attarly In Love , a fast-growing independent perfumery based in Chicago, today announced the upcoming launch of its first signature parfum collection, marking a major milestone in the brand’s evolution. After achieving thousands of sales across the United States through its highly regarded perfume oils—particularly traditional attars and oud blends—the company is expanding into parfum while staying true to its artisanal roots.Founded by perfumery connoisseur and entrepreneur Asad Kausar, Attarly In Love built its reputation on meticulously crafted perfume oils known for depth, longevity, and authenticity. Within a year of launch, the brand attracted a nationwide customer base drawn to its uncompromising quality and refined approach to fragrance.“The response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Kausar, Founder of Attarly In Love. “People consistently tell us that our fragrances feel thoughtful, balanced, and unlike anything else they’ve experienced. That trust and enthusiasm gave us the confidence to take the next step.”The upcoming parfum line will feature Attarly In Love’s signature compositions reimagined in a new format, formulated with organic perfumer’s alcohol and the same carefully selected natural or naturally derived ingredients that define the brand’s perfume oils. Each parfum maintains a high oil concentration designed to deliver clarity, performance, and elegant sillage.“Our goal was never to move away from attars and oud,” Kausar added. “It was to expand the experience. Parfum allows us to express these compositions differently while honoring the ingredients and traditions that shaped the brand.”Customer sentiment has played a central role in Attarly In Love’s growth. Reviews frequently highlight the richness of the fragrances, their lasting power, and the brand’s attention to detail—qualities that have fueled strong word-of-mouth momentum.Confirming its commitment to craftsmanship and modern perfumery, Attarly In Love’s parfum launch signals a new chapter for a Chicago-based brand that has quickly earned national recognition among fragrance enthusiasts.

