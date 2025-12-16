LuxEurope Presents Private Yacht Charters Along the Amalfi Coast, Sardinia, Corsica, and Balearic Islands

LuxEurope expands its bespoke travel offerings with private yacht charters across the Amalfi Coast, Sardinia, Corsica, and the Balearic Islands.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuxEurope, a leader in bespoke European travel experiences, has expanded its premium offering with the introduction of private yacht charters across some of the Mediterranean’s most iconic coastlines. Travelers can now explore the Amalfi Coast, Sardinia, Corsica, and the Balearic Islands through tailor-made itineraries designed for luxury guests seeking exclusivity, comfort, and immersive cultural exploration.The new offering enhances LuxEurope’s expertise in crafting personalized and customized European vacations, ranging from a Spain customized vacation to curated routes across Italy, France, Greece, Croatia, Portugal, Malta, the UK, and Ireland. With the introduction of this Mediterranean yacht charter collection, guests can have privileged access to secluded bays, cliffside villages, pristine beaches, and historic harbors, all while enjoying world-class hospitality aboard a fully crewed vessel.Each itinerary is customizable and includes exceptional experiences such as private chef dining, sommelier-led wine tastings, private guided onshore cultural excursions, and sunset sails. For travelers seeking an Amalfi Coast luxury vacation , the charter routes feature highlights such as the vertical cityscapes of Positano, the cultural richness of Amalfi, the tranquil elegance of Ravello, the chic island of Capri, and the lesser-known islands of Ischia and Procida.Sardinia and Corsica offer a mix of rugged coastlines, turquoise coves, and refined coastal towns. The Balearic Islands, which include Mallorca , Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera, offer an alluring blend of natural landscapes and vibrant Mediterranean nightlife. Guests can choose from a curated fleet of motor yachts, sailing yachts, and catamarans, with customizable routes that blend relaxation, adventure, and cultural immersion.“Our private yacht charters open the door to a level of Mediterranean travel that is truly unmatched,” says Kimberly Radelli, president and founder of LuxEurope. “Guests can explore legendary coastlines at their own pace, waking up each day in a new, breathtaking location. We do not simply book yachts, but design deeply personal, luxury travel experiences that reflect each traveler’s passions. This new collection represents the very best of what LuxEurope stands for: authenticity, exclusivity, and seamless, world-class service.”With its expanded luxury offering, LuxEurope reinforces its position as a premier provider of tailor-made European travel. Travelers planning their next private escape can explore sample itineraries or request a fully custom proposal through the company’s destination pages.About LuxEuropeLuxEurope is a European luxury travel agency offering bespoke, fully tailored tours across destinations such as Italy, France, Greece, Croatia, Malta, Spain, Portugal, the UK, and Ireland. Each itinerary is tailor-made to match client interests—from adventure and culinary experiences to wine journeys, cultural immersion, and romantic getaways. With a commitment to comfort, authenticity, and white-glove service, LuxEurope provides end-to-end travel planning, including accommodations, expert guides, private transportation, and immersive local experiences.

