Spectral Design and Test Inc. and BAE Systems Announce Collaboration in RHBD Memory IP Development

SOMERVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectral Design and Test Inc (SD&T), a worldwide leader in specialized embedded memory, is announcing a collaboration with BAE Systems. This collaboration supports Mil/Aero/DoW customers using BAE Systems’ RH12™ Storefront program with Spectral’s MemoryIP™ and Memory Development Platform (MDP) software.

“The combination of our software and industry exclusive Rights-to-Modify business model provides a unique level of flexibility and control to our customers. BAE Systems has access to Spectral’s state-of-the-art MemoryIP™ designs and Memory Compilers implemented in FinFet technology, which allows them to offer both commercial and their own RHBD versions of memory for optimal targeting of end applications,” said Deepak Mehta, President and CEO at SD&T.

Spectral has a broad portfolio of offerings, from AI optimized SRAMs, Low Power IoT memories, Radiation Hardened By Design memories (RHBD) and other specialized memory architectures like TCAMs and Multiports. Spectral’s Memory Development platform enables Mil/Aero Companies to build their own RHBD Memory Compiler solutions. Using Spectral’s proprietary MDP software that is comprised of MemoryCanvas™ (graphical tiling), MemoryTime™ (modeling & characterization) & MemComp™ (integration validation & distribution), developers can create high quality configurable Memory Macros with a productivity level unmatched in the industry.

Spectral’s MDP software enables circuit designers to automatically assemble layouts, schematics, critical paths, and functional models to analyze, verify, and characterize embedded Memory compilers and macros. It generates the most advanced layout/timing/noise/power/test for industry standard Electronic Design Automation tools required for a complete SOC implementation.



Spectral is a point solution provider specialized in embedded memory development. Our products address the needs of library developers & SOC designers. MemoryCanvas™, our flagship memory development product, offers an ease of use and productivity level unmatched in the industry. MemoryTime™ enables designers to model, analyze, characterize and generate integration views for any embedded memory. Spectral also offers intellectual property (IP) in the form of specialized embedded memories as part of their MemoryIP™ offering. Spectral currently supports customers in several different markets namely medical, IoT, 5-G infrastructure and many others. Spectral is headquartered in Somerville, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.spectral-dt.com or email us at sales@spectral-dt.com

BAE Systems, Inc. and its nearly 41,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with approximately 100,000 employees worldwide. We deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we do. Inspired by the exceptional, our ambitious teams design, produce, and deliver—to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative, flexible, and collaborative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

