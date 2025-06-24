Spectral Releases MemoryRx software to assemble Testchips

Memory Compilers, MemoryCanvas™, MemoryRx Memory

SOMERVILLE3, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectral Design & Test Inc. (SDT) today announced the launch of MemoryRx™, a new addition to it's flagship Memory Development Platform (MDP). MemoryRx™ empowers Memory IP developers and IC designers to automatically generate RTL, datapath, and memory logic for comprehensive testing of functionality, leakage, and power.

Modern SRAMs produced by third-party Memory Compilers support a wide variety of configurations—many of which may not be fully verified in silicon due to the vast number of permutations possible. The MemoryRx-Testchip generation module enables developers to create specific, silicon-verifiable instances that can be characterized for speed, setup/hold timing, and power leakage. With its high level of automation, MemoryRX significantly reduces the turnaround time required to build and verify custom reference designs for targeted applications. MemoryRx generates RTL code based using it's own functional models (customized to user's specification) and generates symbolic diagrams that depict the dataflow of the Testchip and RTL code for final synthesis and assembly.

“As the only independent foundation IP provider serving a wide range of embedded memory customers, we understand the critical need for advanced, efficient tools for to assemble and verify Memory structures,” said Deepak Mehta, President & CEO of SDT. “Our clients are pushing the limits to achieve high-speed, low-power, and highly reliable embedded memory.

The MemoryRx- Testchip module brings together configurable RTL, Datapath, and Memory styles to help them quickly correlate timing and power metrics with silicon-based validation.”

Spectral is showcasing it's most advanced MDP tool suite—including MemoryCanvas™, MemoryTime™, and MemoryRx™—on June24th at DAC 2025 in San Francisco, California.

About Spectral Design & Test, Inc.

Spectral is a specialized point-solution provider for embedded memory development, serving the needs of library developers and SoC designers across industries such as medical, IoT, and 5G infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.spectral-dt.com or contact us at sales@spectral-dt.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.