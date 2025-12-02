iOttie Debuts Playful Tech Collection Showcasing BT21 Characters & Designed for Life on the Go

iOttie with BT21 Cosmic Collection iOttie with BT21 Velox 5K Power Bank iOttie with BT21 100W Retractable USB-C Cable

BT21’s lovable characters meet iOttie’s travel-ready tech that’s cute, clever, and ready for adventure.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iOttie is launching a special-edition travel tech collection designed to bring a playful touch to everyday journeys. Featuring BT21’s iconic characters alongside iOttie’s sleek, compact accessories, the collection delivers stylish tech essentials that keep devices powered and connected, from morning commutes to weekend getaways. From class to concerts to crossing time zones, each piece blends personality with practical design for life on the move. Whether you’re recharging or recording, this is tech that pulls its weight and brings the charm, perfect for UNISTARS, BT21's global supporters, and anyone who wants gear too cute to keep tucked away.The collection highlights iOttie’s newest fan-favorite, the Treker Magnetic Travel Mount, and introduces three new everyday essentials: the Velox 5K Power Bank, the RapidVolt 30W Nano Wall Charger, and the 100W Retractable USB-C Cable. Each product combines reliable performance with a playful BT21 twist. Dressed in soft pastel hues and shimmering iridescent accents, the gear brings KOYA, RJ, SHOOKY, MANG, CHIMMY, TATA, and COOKY to life, adding a fun pop of personality to everyday tech.At the heart of the collection is the Treker Magnetic Travel Mount, designed for effortless attachment and hands-free convenience. Its strong magnetic hold makes it perfect for scrolling, watching videos, or capturing content on the go. The Velox 5K Power Bank offers up to 20W power in a slim design with a convenient LED display showing battery level at a glance. The RapidVolt 30W Nano Wall Charger is small but mighty, providing fast, efficient charging whether at a coffee shop or on a layover. Completing the lineup, the 100W Retractable USB-C Cable combines convenience and speed in a tangle-free design, keeping devices ready wherever life takes you.Each product in this BT21 collection comes with fun extras, including collectible character cards and keychains. The first five hundred customers can purchase a special release bundle featuring all four products on iOttie’s website and a complete set of plush character keychains as a bonus. A second batch of bundles will release in the new year without the keychain set.Product details:• Treker Magnetic Travel Mount - Magnetic ring, heart carabiner, plus a surprise character card and a plush character keychain• Velox 5K Power Bank - USB-C cable, phone charm, surprise character card, and sticker pack• 30W RapidVolt Nano Wall Charger - Surprise character card and sticker pack• 100W Retractable USB-C Cable - Surprise character card and customizable sticker pack• Cosmic Companion Tech Set - All four products with inclusions, a travel pouch, a randomized candy-bag character keychain, and a group polaroidThe full collection will be available December 15th at 12 PM EST, exclusively on iOttie.com , just in time for the holidays. Whether you’re picking a favorite piece or grabbing the complete bundle, this special drop will not stick around for long.This collection also marks an exciting licensing milestone for iOttie, as we team up with LINE FRIENDS to bring BT21’s beloved characters to life in a new way. BT21, created by LINE FRIENDS, is globally loved by youth and the youthful at heart. We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic brand to create accessories that combine playful charm with serious performance.For iOttie, this collection is more than a product launch. It is a journey we are excited to share with every user. Tech should feel like part of your style, routine, and personality. Staying connected has never looked this cute.About iOttie Inc.iOttie is a leading consumer technology brand headquartered in New York City. Since its founding in 2010, iOttie has paved the way for high-quality innovation and design complementing the latest smartphone technology. Renowned for its best-selling and award-winning travel, connected vehicle, versatile wireless charging, and outdoor lifestyle products, iOttie’s user-friendly technology makes life’s everyday moments more efficient without sacrificing style. Journey further with iOttie – learn more at iottie.com.About LINE FRIENDS (corporately known as IPX)LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand that originally started from Original Characters including BROWN, CONY, SALLY created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. LINE FRIENDS has been accelerating its strategy to expand its IP businesses by diversifying its IP portfolios targeting all ages and advancing its digital and retail business. With its diverse IP experiences, LINE FRIENDS is winning the hearts of over 50 million Millennials and Generation Z worldwide. IPX currently operates in 18 markets worldwide including Seoul, New York, LA, Tokyo, and Shanghai. For more information, please visit http://www.LINEFRIENDS.com/

