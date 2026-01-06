A New Breath for Travel Tech: iOttie Showcases Latest Innovations at CES 2026

iOttie reveals next generation charging solutions that power every journey from road trips and hotel stays to off grid travel and emergencies.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iOttie , a leader in consumer car mounting and charging solutions, unveiled its latest innovations at CES 2026, highlighting a new generation of travel focused technology built for life on the move.Since its last appearance at the globally recognized showcase for breakthrough technology and innovation, iOttie has expanded its expertise beyond the car, bridging top tier charging solutions with the evolving needs of travelers everywhere. The brand first introduced a range of on the go accessories, including the Treker Magnetic Travel Mount, a MagSafe companion that transforms the iPhone into a hands free entertainment hub anywhere. iOttie then expanded into compact cable and adapter solutions, from retractable to foldable designs that simplify packing. Most recently, the brand introduced a licensed travel tech collection for consumers with a strong appreciation for design and aesthetics.Building on this momentum, iOttie is presenting a new trio of products at CES 2026 set to arrive early this year.Velox Pro Qi2.2 Dash & Windshield Mount ($64.95 MSRP)Most closely aligned with iOttie’s heritage in car mounts, the Velox Pro Qi2.2 elevates the brand’s core offering with next generation technology that delivers a new level of power and convenience. Supporting Qi2.2 enabled smartphones, including Google Pixel, it provides up to 25W of fast wireless charging for efficient in-car performance.A magnetic mounting system ensures precise alignment and secure one handed placement, while CryoFlow™ Cooling Technology activates on contact to help manage heat and maintain consistent charging speeds. An adjustable telescopic arm and smooth ball joint make it easy to find the ideal viewing angle for navigation, hands free calls, or media control.Each includes a magnetic charging cradle, a dash and windshield mount, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a dashboard pad for installations, offering a complete ready to use solution crafted from premium materials.Velox Qi2.2 Magnetic Charging Pad with Built-In Tracking ($154.95 MSRP)Building on iOttie’s design focused charging lineup, the Velox Qi2.2 Magnetic Charging Pad extends the brand’s premium experience beyond the car and into long distance travel. Designed for business trips, vacations, and office desk setups, it bridges everyday convenience with travel ready performance.The Velox Qi2.2 delivers fast wireless power for MagSafe and Qi2.2 compatible phones, Apple Watch, and AirPods, charging all three devices simultaneously in a sleek, compact form.Built in tracking integrates with the Apple Find My app to help users locate their charger and essentials with ease. Slim, foldable, and crafted from premium materials, it slips easily into a bag or backpack.Each kit includes a USB-C to USB-C cable, a 45W USB-C wall adapter, international travel plug adapters, and a protective carrying case, creating a complete charging solution for life on the go.Arkx Portable Air Pump ($79.95 MSRP)Introducing a new product category for iOttie, the Arkx Portable Air Pump is a compact, multi purpose tool designed to enhance travel readiness through practical, user focused innovation. Delivering up to 150 PSI with a digital PSI setting, it enables precise inflation for car and bike tires, sports gear, and travel equipment, with three included adapters for added versatility.A built in 5200 mAh battery allows the Arkx to double as an emergency power bank for smartphones and small devices, offering added reassurance during remote travel or unexpected power loss. Integrated LED lighting features three modes including a ring light, flashlight, and SOS signal for improved visibility.Lightweight construction and an intuitive interface ensure easy handling and quick operation. By combining powerful inflation, portable power, and adaptive lighting in one compact design, the Arkx helps users stay prepared wherever they go.Looking AheadThese three products represent just the beginning of iOttie’s 2026 lineup. With CES 2026 underway, the brand is excited to continue pushing the boundaries of travel tech, delivering innovative, design focused solutions that make every trip more connected, convenient, and enjoyable. iOttie remains committed to bringing the future of travel technology directly to consumers, whether on the road, at home, or abroad.For more updates, follow iOttie on Instagram About iOttie Inc.iOttie is a leading consumer technology brand headquartered in New York City. Since its founding in 2010, iOttie has paved the way for high-quality innovation and design complementing the latest smartphone technology. Renowned for its best-selling and award-winning travel, connected vehicle, versatile wireless charging, and outdoor lifestyle products, iOttie’s user-friendly technology makes life’s everyday moments more efficient without sacrificing style. Journey further with iOttie – learn more at iOttie.com

