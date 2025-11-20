Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 17, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of November 17, 2025, include the following:

Sunday, November 16 to Tuesday, November 18: Gov. McMaster will attend the Republican Governors Association’s annual meeting, San Antonio, TX.

Tuesday, November 18 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Operation Employment Career Fair, USS Yorktown, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC

Friday, November 21 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a Joint Declaration of Intent signing with the Ambassador of Germany, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, November 21 at 5:15 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Main Street Lights Community Tree Lighting event, Downtown Newberry, S.C.

Sunday, November 23 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 59th Annual Governor’s Carolighting program, Statehouse, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: November 10, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of November 10, 2025, included:

Tuesday, November 11

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Thomas and Vivian A. Wong Honor Tower and Garden Grand Opening, 50 Mayberry Street, Greenville, S.C.

5:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, November 12

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the USS Yorktown Environmental Remediation Project completion announcement, Charleston, S.C.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:45 PM: Media interview.

4:30 PM: Call with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:15 PM: Media interview.

Thursday, November 13

12:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 2025 SC Governor’s Summit on Addiction, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St, Columbia, S.C.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a media availability with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

5:50 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Beaufort County Republican Party reception, 1223 Catering, 1223 May River Road, Bluffton, S.C.

Friday, November 14

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:40 PM: Call with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Sunday, November 16

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association annual meeting, San Antonio, TX.

5:00 PM (CST): Meeting with fellow governors.

6:30 PM (CST): Republican Governors Association event.