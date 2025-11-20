Entrepreneur Spotlight Series Features Ray Pasquale, CEO & Founder of Unified Office Inc

Ray Pasquale, CEO & Founder, Unified Office Inc. Andy Jacob Andy Jacob Impact Keynote AAA-Million Dollar Shift Andy Jacob Keynote Speaker

Seasoned Technology Innovator Shares Insights on Leadership, Innovation, and the Future of Cloud Communications

Ray is the kind of entrepreneur who doesn’t just see the future—he builds it. His leadership and relentless commitment to excellence set a standard that every founder should aspire to.” — Andy Jacob

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Entrepreneur Spotlight Show is proud to feature an in-depth interview with Ray Pasquale, CEO and Founder of Unified Office Inc ., a leading managed services provider offering digitally transformative business communications, IoT, AI-enabled analytics, and business continuity solutions.With more than 20 years of experience as an entrepreneurial technology leader, Pasquale brings a unique blend of engineering expertise, business acumen, and forward-thinking innovation to the series. His interview highlights the journey that led him from early engineering roles at Digital Equipment Company to founding Unified Office, an organization known for delivering mission-critical communications services to businesses of all sizes.In the interview, Pasquale discusses the evolution of cloud-based communications, the importance of reliability and customer experience, and how Unified Office continues to innovate in an industry undergoing rapid transformation. He also shares insights into leadership, company culture, AI and the strategies that have guided him throughout his career.Pasquale’s career spans leadership positions at several pioneering technology companies. Before founding Unified Office, he held key leadership roles at Sonus Networks, a global leader in Voice over IP technologies, where he was instrumental in professional services, business development, pre-sales, and technical marketing. As a founding member of Sonus’s services organization, he played a central role in shaping one of the company’s most influential teams.Earlier in his career, Pasquale served in technical leadership and consulting roles at Cascade Communications, which was later acquired by Ascend Communications and ultimately absorbed by Lucent Technologies. His foundational engineering experience began at Digital Equipment Company, where he held senior consulting positions focused on global network operations and advanced networking products.Pasquale attended the University of Maine, where he began cultivating the technical backbone that would later fuel his entrepreneurial path.The full interview is now available as part of the Entrepreneur Spotlight Show, a platform dedicated to showcasing inspiring founders, innovators, and business leaders who are shaping the future of their industries.About Unified Office Inc.Unified Office is a leading managed services provider offering hybrid cloud-based communications, AI-enabled business analytics, IoT services, and business continuity solutions engineered to deliver unparalleled reliability, performance, and customer satisfaction. Unified Office’s innovative services empower businesses to operate more efficiently, make data-driven decisions, and ensure mission-critical communications are always available.

