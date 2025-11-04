David Rutz Featured on Entrepreneur Spotlight Show to Discuss How DAC and BankBreezy Are Empowering Small Businesses

David Rutz and his team at David Allen Capital Andy Jacob Andy Jacob Keynote Speaker AAA-Million Dollar Shift The Show

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Rutz Featured on Entrepreneur Spotlight Show to Discuss How DAC and BankBreezy Are Empowering Small BusinessesEntrepreneur Spotlight Show, a leading platform showcasing visionary business leaders and innovators, is excited to feature David Rutz, Founder and CEO of David Allen Capital (DAC), in an upcoming episode. In this engaging interview, Rutz shares how his company and its breakthrough platform, Bank Breezy , are revolutionizing the business funding experience for entrepreneurs nationwide.At David Allen Capital, Rutz and his team are dedicated to helping businesses thrive. That commitment inspired the creation of Bank Breezy, a seamless, all-in-one platform for business funding. With just one quick application, business owners gain access to over 20 top funding partners, increasing approval opportunities while securing the most competitive terms available.“Our goal is to make business funding fast, simple, and stress-free,” said David Rutz. “Through Bank Breezy, we’ve built a system where funders compete to offer their best deals. That means entrepreneurs spend less time applying and more time growing their businesses.”During his appearance on the Entrepreneur Spotlight Show with host Andy Jacob , Rutz discusses the inspiration behind DAC, the development of BankBreezy, and his mission to support small business owners with transparent, technology-driven funding solutions. He also shares practical insights for entrepreneurs navigating today’s rapidly changing economic landscape.BankBreezy and DAC continue to stand out as trusted partners for business owners seeking access to capital, offering speed, simplicity, and expert guidance every step of the way.For more information, visit https://bankbreezy.com/ and https://davidallencapital.com/

