iByond and Mannai Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across MENA and India

Gurdon Topper Flagg Quinn - Chairman Challenge Capital Partners; Khalid Mannai- Executive Chairman Mannai Corporation; Christopher Condon- Chairman & CEO iByond Holdings

Partnering with Mannai marks a major step in our global expansion. With their expertise and market reach, we’ll accelerate the growth of intelligent, interoperable digital ecosystems across the region” — Christopher Condon, Chairman & CEO, iByond Holdings Inc.

DAYTON, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iByond Holdings Inc., a Nevada-based technology company, and Mannai Corporation, one of Qatar’s leading technology and infrastructure enterprises, have signed a comprehensive partnership agreement to accelerate digital transformation across the Middle East, North Africa, and India. This landmark alliance brings together iByond’s advanced technology platforms for intelligent data management and AI-driven solutions with Mannai’s extensive regional presence, operational excellence, and deep customer relationships. The partnership aims to deliver integrated technology solutions that drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainability across critical infrastructure and enterprise markets.

Mannai Corporation is a key player in Qatar’s critical infrastructure and IT market, representing a major force in the region’s technology evolution, as well as in automotive, luxury, logistics, and energy, with a workforce of over 3,500 people across the GCC.

The partnership covers the entire MENA region and India, leveraging Mannai’s award-winning managed services and customer network, which includes ministries and leading regional enterprises. Mannai was recently honored with the 2024 Qatar Digital Business Award for Best Smart Solution for its leadership in deploying AI-powered and IoT-enabled technologies to modernize national infrastructure.

As part of this strategic alliance, Mannai Corporation’s Networking & ELV Division—widely recognized for its leadership in delivering critical ICT, ELV, and smart infrastructure solutions—will play a central role in advancing joint technology initiatives. By combining the division’s deep expertise in mission-critical networking and intelligent infrastructure with iByond’s advanced AI and data-interoperability platforms, the partnership aims to accelerate the region-wide deployment of next-generation AI-ready and hyperscale data center environments across the Middle East, North Africa, and India.

Christopher Condon, Chairman & CEO, iByond Holdings Inc.:

“Partnering with Mannai marks a pivotal milestone in our global growth strategy. Mannai’s exceptional reputation, technical capabilities, and deep market penetration align perfectly with iByond’s vision to advance digital ecosystems through intelligent, scalable platforms. Together, we will set new benchmarks for innovation, efficiency, and enterprise interoperability across the region.”

Khalid Mannai, Vice Chairman of Executive Committee, Mannai Corporation:

“This strategic partnership with iByond underscores our commitment to shaping the future of technology and infrastructure across the MENA region. iByond’s next-generation platforms will complement our existing portfolio and enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients, ministries, and partners. It’s an alliance that amplifies our shared purpose—to pioneer intelligent, connected solutions that support national and regional digital ambitions.”

Gurdon Topper Flagg Quinn, Challenge Capital Partners:

“Introducing iByond provides the most innovative technologies to Mannai Corporation and their customer base for the MENA Region. This partnership represents the convergence of visionary leadership and breakthrough capabilities—one that will define the next chapter of technological transformation in some of the world’s most dynamic markets.”

Alekh Grewal, Group CEO, Mannai Corporation:

“Innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers are fundamental to Mannai’s leadership across the region. Our strategic partnership with iByond exemplifies our unwavering commitment to equipping clients and government entities with transformative technologies that drive sustainable progress. By combining Mannai’s deep regional expertise with iByond’s advanced platforms, we are setting new standards for digital excellence and empowering our customers to lead confidently in an evolving digital landscape across the Middle East, North Africa, and India

Partnership Vision

This partnership signifies a shared commitment to innovation, transparency, and long-term collaboration, focused on enabling the digital, industrial, and infrastructural modernization of the MENA region and beyond.

About iByond Holdings Inc.

iByond Holdings Inc. is a Nevada-based technology company specializing in enterprise data management, intelligent interoperability platforms, and next-generation AI infrastructure solutions. iByond’s mission is to enable seamless digital transformation through advanced technologies that empower organizations to harness the full value of their data ecosystems.

About Mannai Corporation

Mannai Corporation QPSC is one of Qatar’s largest and most established publicly listed enterprises with diversified interests across technology, infrastructure, automotive, luxury, logistics, and energy sectors. With deep capabilities in managed services, system integration, and critical infrastructure delivery, Mannai serves as a strategic innovation partner to governments and enterprises across the Middle East and North Africa.

Legal Disclaimer:

