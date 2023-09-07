Unveiling the Innovative Healthcare Partnership Between BioDatAi and TD SYNNEX

We are proud and honored to join forces with TD SYNNEX to enable the development and introduction of new innovative healthcare solutions by offering our Interoperability Platform” — Kelly Cook, CEO of BioDatAi

FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BioDatAi, the healthcare subsidiary of Dallas-based Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT), continues its rapid expansion across the global healthcare and interoperability marketspace, and is proud to announce its partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.

This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize healthcare services by enabling TD SYNNEX, along with their ecosystem of leading solution partners, to capitalize on the complementary capabilities of BioDatAi’s Interoperability Platform to strengthen their offerings and better align their healthcare solutions to the evolving needs of healthcare stakeholders.

Earlier this year, BioDatAi introduced its innovative Intelligent Interoperability Platform, which enables seamless connectivity among healthcare stakeholders through its FHIR-enabled data architecture. This platform not only enables real-time interoperability of systems and data, but also empowers users to harness the potential of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other data sciences to enhance data intelligence and security. Through this partnership, BioDatAi will work with TD SYNNEX and their healthcare partners to align joint capabilities toward enhancing offerings, improve competitiveness, and thus improving the value of overall client service.

TD SYNNEX has long been recognized as a foremost distributor of Information Technology solutions on a global scale. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, TD SYNNEX empowers over 150,000 customers, across more than 100 countries, to harness the full potential of their technology investments, realize tangible business outcomes, and unlock unprecedented growth. Their expertise lies in effectively harnessing the combined strength of their partner ecosystem to address the most pressing challenges in the healthcare industry today.

"We are proud and honored to join forces with TD SYNNEX to enable the development and introduction of new innovative healthcare solutions by offering our Interoperability Platform as a leveraged capability to TD SYNNEX and their partners” expressed Kelly Cook, CEO of BioDatAi. “We are confident in our ability to work with TD SYNNEX to collectively deliver groundbreaking solutions that will improve patient outcomes and enhance operational efficiencies for healthcare organizations worldwide."

Steve Unger, Healthcare Senior Manager at TD SYNNEX, shared his perspective for the potential value that BioDatAi will bring TD SYNNEX. He remarked, "We believe that BioDatAi's platform will help enable our partners and clients to address the complex challenges facing the healthcare industry today. With BioDatAi added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our AI offerings so healthcare customers are empowered to unlock the full potential of their data, driving better decision making and improving patient care. "

About TD Synnex:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About BioDatAi:

BioDatAi, Inc. is a healthcare technology services company driven to be a continuous source of new innovative healthcare technologies that address the ever-changing needs of the global healthcare marketplace. Utilizing its state-of-the-art Interoperability Platform, BioDatAi applies the strength of advanced data technologies like AI, Machine Learning, and Data Sciences, to meet and exceed the new leading-edge healthcare standards for security and interoperability. For more information, visit www.biodatai.com

About ETT:

Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT Corp.) is leading the path for Digital and Economic Transformation with its Innovative Technology Platforms, connected Data Systems, and Advanced Artificial Intelligence in Sectors Ripe for Positive Disruption. For more information, visit www.ettworld.com

