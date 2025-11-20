Dry conditions widespread in North Carolina

North Carolina is continuing to experience widespread drought and dry conditions, according to the latest advisory issued Thursday by the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council (DMAC).

DMAC classified all or parts of 92 of the state’s 100 counties as experiencing drought or abnormally dry conditions. Two counties in eastern North Carolina – Wilson and Edgecombe – are classified as experiencing severe drought, while 43 counties are in moderate drought. Another 47 counties are classified as abnormally dry.

For counties in severe drought, or D2, DMAC recommends that water users implement water shortage response plans, participate in regional and local coordination for the management of water resources, reexamine water delivery systems to minimize water loss, and eliminate nonessential users of water.

North Carolina's dry conditions continue as rainfall has fallen below historical averages across the state. The rainfall deficits range from 2 to 4 inches below normal in western North Carolina to more than 10 inches below normal in the central coastal plain.

“Rainfall in late October was beneficial, but rainfall for the rest of the period was much less than normal,” said Klaus Albertin, chair of the DMAC. “We have seen below-normal rainfall persisting since Aug. 15.”

Impacts on water supplies, agriculture and ecosystems are expected to be limited due to the cooler months, when crops have been harvested and municipal water demand is lower. However, dry fallen leaves, low humidity and high winds can contribute to fire danger.

Amid the fall wildfire season, the North Carolina Forest Service is urging the public to take action to reduce wildfire risk and use best practices to prevent wildfire. The NCDEQ Department of Air Quality reminds the public that North Carolina law prohibits the burning of trash and non-vegetative materials.

DMAC is a collaboration of drought experts from various government agencies in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, and organized by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources. Members of DMAC meet weekly and submit their drought condition recommendations to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center for updates to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a map of the nation’s drought conditions. DMAC’s drought map is updated weekly on Thursdays, based on conditions through the previous Tuesday. To view North Carolina’s drought map, visit www.ncdrought.org.

To learn more, visit https://www.ncdrought.org/education.